Marianne Williamson clarifies hot mic moment

Author and presidential candidate Marianne Williamson Marianne WilliamsonThe Hill's 12:30 Report: House panel approves impeachment powers Marianne Williamson: 'What does it say that the conservatives are nicer to me?' 2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the September Democratic debate MORE said Friday that she was misquoted after news outlets reported that she told Sinclair Broadcasting Group's Eric Bolling that she understood why some on the right call Democrats "godless."

In a tweet, the 2020 Democratic primary contender argued that she had been misheard, and that she had actually said she understood why conservatives believe herself to be "godless," not the Democratic Party at large.

"Re my hot mic moment Eric Bolling felt the need to put out (hardly conservatives being nice). People keep quoting me as saying I understood 'why the Right say the Left is godless.' I said no such thing. I said I understand that they say that about ME," she tweeted.

Re my hot mic moment Eric Bolling felt the need to put out (hardly conservatives being nice). People keep quoting me as saying I understood “why the Right say the Left is godless.” I said no such thing. I said I understand that they say that about ME. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) September 13, 2019

News outlets including The Hill reported Thursday that Williamson had made the remarks referring to her party after she was caught on a hot mic during a taping of an interview for Bolling's show, during which she also said that she was surprised by the vitriol she has faced from fellow Democrats since announcing her bid for the White House.

"What does it say that Fox News is nicer to me than the lefties are? What does it say that the conservatives are nicer to me," she asked Thursday.

Her remarks came the same day as the third Democratic primary debate, this time in Houston, which was the first to feature just 10 candidates and did not include Williamson, who was excluded from the contest by the night's polling requirements.