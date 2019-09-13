The Hill’s Campaign Report: Democrats clash over future of party in heated debate



LEADING THE DAY:

POST DEBATE RUNDOWN: Happy Friday! The third Democratic Primary debate is in the books! There were a number of standout moments from the nearly three-hour showdown in Houston, including former Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s (D-Texas) promise to "Hell yes, we're going to take your AR-15, your AK-47,” and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro accusing former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's 12:30 Report: House panel approves impeachment powers Cruz: Texas will be 'hotly contested' in 2020 Sanders spokeswoman: A lot of candidates will have to answer for their past MORE of not fulfilling former President Obama’s legacy on health care (Ouch!).

But don’t get too excited about those fiery exchanges. While O’Rourke has gotten attention talking about gun control in the wake of last month’s El Paso shooting, recent history shows that single-issue candidates (ahem, Swalwell and Inslee) don’t have the longest shelf lives in campaigns. Plus, O’Rourke has continued to trail in the polls, despite a number of passionate speeches and exchanges on the campaign trail on gun control.

Meanwhile, Castro’s attacks on Biden fell flat, and came across to many as mean and bitter. A number of analysts concluded that one of the lowest moments of the debate came when Castro appeared to hit Biden, 76, on his age, accusing him of forgetting details of health care policy.

So how did the three frontrunners fare?

While Biden appeared to go on the offensive more than he has in past debates, he along with his progressive counterparts Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's 12:30 Report: House panel approves impeachment powers Cruz: Texas will be 'hotly contested' in 2020 Sanders spokeswoman: A lot of candidates will have to answer for their past MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe Hill's 12:30 Report: House panel approves impeachment powers Cruz: Texas will be 'hotly contested' in 2020 Senate Democrats want answers on 'dangerous' Amazon delivery system MORE (D-Mass.) continued to lay out their plans and policy proposals.



The exchange between the three on health care was one of the high points of the evening, and gave voters a chance to see two different philosophies within the party. If the candidates are smart, they will continue to engage in thoughtful discussions about the future of health care among themselves and with voters.



This proved to be a winning strategy in the 2018 midterms, but the party will first have mend its divide over the future of health care, i.e. building upon ObamaCare or scrapping it in favor of Medicare for All. That is the debate to watch out for throughout this primary cycle.

— Julia Manchester

The campaign goes on for those left off the debate stage. The Hill’s Reid Wilson interviews Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockThe Hill's 12:30 Report: House panel approves impeachment powers Left off debate stage, Bullock all-in on Iowa 2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the September Democratic debate MORE, who is doubling down on campaigning in Iowa.

Five takeaways from Thursday night’s Democratic debate, from The Hill’s Max Greenwood and Julia Manchester.

Wondering who came out on top after last night’s debate? The Hill’s Jonathan Easley has you covered from Houston.

FROM THE TRAIL:

Trump’s campaign is moving to block three Republicans challenging him in next year’s primary election, cognizant of the potential threat those challengers represent to Trump’s hold on his vaunted Republican base. The Trump campaign has worked for months to limit a challenger’s ability to test him. The Hill’s Reid Wilson reports.

Business Insider will host a debate featuring Trump’s challengers, The Hill’s Joe Concha reports.

ODDS AND ENDS:

Julie Hollar: The Democratic debates should not be in the hands of corporate media.

Goldie Taylor: Gaffes or not, rank-and-file Democrats are ridin’ with Biden.

Krystal Ball: Why the media dislike Sanders, Yang, Gabbard and Williamson.

Karl W. Smith: Trump should be worried about these economic trends.

POLICY ROLLOUTS:

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe Hill's 12:30 Report: House panel approves impeachment powers Sanders spokeswoman: A lot of candidates will have to answer for their past Burden in tonight's debate is on Democratic realists MORE (D-Calif.), the former attorney general of California, has released a criminal justice reform plan ( The Hill ) … Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerThe Hill's 12:30 Report: House panel approves impeachment powers The Hill's Morning Report - 2020 Democrats set for Lone Star showdown Three-way clash set to dominate Democratic debate MORE (D-N.J.) has introduced the Federal Firearm Licensing Act, which would require potential gun purchasers to go through the Justice Department to obtain a gun license.

‘Trust me’: Harris makes big play on criminal justice reform.

FROM CONGRESS:

Max Greenwood reports from Charlotte -- Republican Dan Bishop edged out Democrat Dan McCready in the special election on Tuesday to represent North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District, narrowly holding on to a House seat that has been in the GOP’s hands for nearly 60 years.

Trump’s campaign advisers immediately took credit for the win. In a conference call with reporters on Wednesday, his campaign manager Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE was blunt: “There’s no question that [Bishop is] the congressman-elect this morning because of the personal efforts of President Trump Donald John TrumpMexico says it disagrees with 'astonishing' Supreme Court decision allowing Trump asylum rule The Afghan negotiations — echoes from the past Democrats grill Army, Air Force nominees on military funding for border wall MORE.”

But the special election results flashed warning signs for both parties, The Hill’s Reid Wilson reports.

While Bishop outperformed former Republican candidate Mark Harris Mark HarrisNorth Carolina race raises 2020 red flags for Republicans, Democrats The Hill's Morning Report - Trump ousts Bolton; GOP exhales after win in NC Republican pulls off critical win in North Carolina MORE’s margins in a handful of rural counties, McCready tightened his grip on Mecklenburg County, where Charlotte and its immediate suburbs are located. That reaffirmed one of the biggest takeaways from the 2018 midterm elections: the GOP’s once-solid support in the suburbs is still weakening.

For Democrats, however, the election raised questions about what they need to do to turn out their core voters. McCready campaigned as an unabashed moderate, touting the slogan “country over party” and distancing himself from more liberal Democrats in Washington. But whether that’s enough to motivate the party’s activist base in 2020 is unclear.

Warren is getting involved in House primaries, backing challengers to two centrist Democratic House members - Reps. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) and Dan Lipinski (D-Ill.).

GEORGIA SENATE: Former congressional candidate Jon Ossof will challenge. Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.), the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

CA-50: Former Rep. Darrell Issa Darrell Edward IssaIssa says he will run for Congress if not confirmed to trade post by Nov. 3 The Hill's Campaign Report: Pressure builds for Democrats who missed third debate cut Issa launches exploratory committee to challenge GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter MORE (R-Calif.) says he will run for Rep. Duncan Hunter Duncan Duane HunterIssa says he will run for Congress if not confirmed to trade post by Nov. 3 The Hill's Campaign Report: Pressure builds for Democrats who missed third debate cut Issa launches exploratory committee to challenge GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter MORE’s (R-Calif.) seat if he is not confirmed to a top trade post in the Trump administration by Nov. 3.

POLL WATCH:

Biden is holding steady in the polls ahead of the third Democratic presidential primary debate, leading the next closest contender by 15 points, according to a new USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times poll.

ABC News-Washington Post: Five Democratic contenders lead Trump in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup.

Trump is not having it.

....This is a phony suppression poll, meant to build up their Democrat partners. I haven’t even started campaigning yet, and am constantly fighting Fake News like Russia, Russia, Russia. Look at North Carolina last night. Dan Bishop, down big in the Polls, WINS. Easier than 2016! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2019

UNIVISION: All of the top Democratic White House hopefuls are leading Trump in Texas.

NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist: Warren has the highest favorability rating in the field.

EMERSON UNIVERSITY: Biden and Warren lead in New Hampshire, as Sanders slips.

Franklin Pierce: Sanders leads in New Hampshire.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS:

Sanders will embark on Sunday on a three-day campaign swing through South Carolina, with stops in Charleston, Galivants Ferry and Hartsville. Castro will also visit the Palmetto State this weekend.

There are 143 days until the Iowa caucuses, 151 days until the New Hampshire primary, 162 days until the Nevada caucuses, 169 days until the South Carolina primary and 172 days until Super Tuesday.

ONE FUN THING

WIZARD OF OZ: Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) tried to make a point about President Trump at Thursday’s debate by invoking the classic flick, The Wizard of Oz.

"Donald Trump, in office, on trade policy ... he reminds me of that guy in 'The Wizard of Oz,' you know, when you pull back the curtain, it's a really small dude," Harris said.

Here’s the awkward part---Harris was speaking to moderator George Stephanopoulos George Robert StephanopoulosThe Hill's 12:30 Report: House panel approves impeachment powers 2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the September Democratic debate Sunday shows - White House stresses Trump's determination in China trade fight as GOP challenger emerges MORE, who himself stands at 5’5 inches.

But the broadcast news veteran took it all in stride.

“OK,” Stephanopoulos said. "I'm not even going to take the bait, Senator Harris."

"Oh George, it wasn't about you,” Harris said.

The internet, in turn, had a field day.

"The point of The Wizard Of Oz is that the man behind the curtain is not a wizard!” @jonlovett #LateShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/rKw5qmyx86 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) September 13, 2019

Fwiw, the corny jokes are basically all landing at this bar in suburban Michigan where I am watching with the Democratic club. People looooved the Kamala Wizard of Oz bit — Molly Hensley-Clancy (@mollyhc) September 13, 2019

The #WizardofOz is trending thanks to @KamalaHarris. I seriously hope she shows up to her next public event in a pair of ruby slippers. #DemDebate #DemocraticDebate — Tracy E. Gilchrist (@TracyEGilchrist) September 13, 2019

