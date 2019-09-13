Harry Reid warns Trump 'can be reelected'

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid Harry Mason ReidHarry Reid warns Trump 'can be reelected' Homeland Security Republican accuses Navy of withholding UFO info Poll: 47 percent back limits on Senate filibuster MORE (D-Nev.) warned an audience Thursday that critics of President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden campaign: Castro 'got the facts wrong' McCabe's counsel presses US attorney on whether grand jury decided not to indict The Hill's 12:30 Report: Sights and sounds from Houston debate MORE are mistaken if they believe he doesn't stand a chance of being reelected in 2020.

During a panel discussion at University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Reid warned that Trump had "intimidated" Republicans on Capitol Hill, according to The Nevada Independent.

“I served with many Republicans who are in the Senate now … these fine men and women are doing nothing to speak out against Donald Trump. Now that’s unfair to the country,” Reid reportedly said.

“I think that he has intimidated these good men and women and they’re afraid to say anything about him," Reid continued. "If anyone thinks Trump can’t be reelected, they better get another thing coming. He can be reelected. Hope to hell he isn’t."

Reid, who left the Senate in 2017, has made comments warning of Trump's reelection chances before, in August telling the Daily Beast that he was "pretty damn worried" about the likelihood.

“I'm pretty damn worried,” he said last month. “Anybody that thinks he's going to be beaten easily is wrong. As sad as it is. As hard as it is for me to say this: Don’t count that man out.”

Most polls show Trump trailing the top-tier Democratic contenders in general election match-ups, and the president currently holds an approval rating of about 38 percent in a ABC News-Washington Post poll released this week.