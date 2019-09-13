Harris keeps up 'little dude' attack on Trump after debate

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKrystal, Saagar, Ryan Grim react to last night's debate The Hill's 12:30 Report: Sights and sounds from Houston debate Young Turks founder names Sanders, Yang as top winners of third Democratic debate MORE’s (D-Calif.) presidential campaign on Friday reused an attack she made against Trump during the Democratic primary debate the night before.

“Democrats need a candidate who can prosecute the case against four more years of Donald Trump Donald John TrumpBiden campaign: Castro 'got the facts wrong' McCabe's counsel presses US attorney on whether grand jury decided not to indict The Hill's 12:30 Report: Sights and sounds from Houston debate MORE in the White House,” the fundraising email reads. “Last night, Kamala demonstrated she is that candidate by challenging this failed president.”

The email — which had a subject line of "The 'little dude' from the Wizard of Oz" — continued: “And while Democrats fought about the details of our health care plans, Kamala reminded everyone that the real threat to our care is Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellConservatives offer stark warning to Trump, GOP on background checks Democrats debate in Houston: Who came out on top? Overnight Defense: Dems grill Trump Army, Air Force picks | House chair subpoenas Trump Afghanistan negotiator | Trump officials release military aid to Ukraine MORE and the guy living at 16‌00 Pennsyl‌vania Ave‌nue.”

The email comes after Harris prompted laughter from the audience during Thursday night’s primary debate by likening Trump to the "small dude" behind the curtain in "The Wizard of Oz.”

"Donald Trump, in office, on trade policy ... he reminds me of that guy in 'The Wizard of Oz,' you know, when you pull back the curtain, it's a really small dude," she said, referring to the title character.

"OK," said ABC News's George Stephanopoulos George Robert StephanopoulosThe Hill's Campaign Report: Democrats clash over future of party in heated debate At debate, Warren and Buttigieg tap idealism of Obama, FDR Protesters briefly interrupt Houston Democratic debate MORE as the crowd laughed. "I'm not even going to take the bait, Senator Harris.”

"Oh George, it wasn't about you," Harris told the moderator.

HARRIS: Donald Trump [on trade]… he reminds me of that guy in the Wizard of Oz, when you pull back the curtain, he’s a really small dude.



STEPHANOPOLOUS: … Ok. pic.twitter.com/PNvrRIYmJL — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) September 13, 2019

Harris, who made the joke while discussing how her approach on China would contrast with that of Trump, was among the 10 presidential contenders to take the stage for the debate in Houston.