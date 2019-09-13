Williamson calls for the Senate to oppose possible NSA pick

White House hopeful Marianne Williamson Marianne WilliamsonMarianne Williamson clarifies hot mic moment The Hill's 12:30 Report: House panel approves impeachment powers Marianne Williamson: 'What does it say that the conservatives are nicer to me?' MORE called for Congress to reject Charles Kupperman, a possible replacement for recently-fired National Security Adviser John Bolton John BoltonWhy the Taliban still want dialogue with the United States The Hill's Morning Report — Biden steadies in third debate as top tier remains the same Condoleezza Rice: Trump needs separate secretary of State, national security adviser MORE, though the position is not up for congressional confirmation.

“Good news John Bolton was fired. But the man now poised to at least temporarily fill his position is someone whose views lie somewhere between dangerous & insane. Make noise! Call reps at (202) 224-3121 (House & Senate) and say NO to Charles Kupperman,” Williamson tweeted Friday night.

"Good news John Bolton was fired. But the man now poised to at least temporarily fill his position is someone whose views lie somewhere between dangerous & insane. Make noise! Call reps at (202) 224-3121 (House & Senate) and say NO to Charles Kupperman," Williamson tweeted Friday night.

Trump fired Bolton this week, citing strong disagreements with “many of his suggestions.”

A host of Republicans have been floated as possible replacements. But whichever candidate Trump picks will be appointed, rather than nominated and then subjected to confirmation in the Senate.

Kupperman, who has filled Bolton’s vacancy in an acting capacity, is reportedly being considered to serve as national security adviser on a permanent basis. Williamson was responding to a Huffington Post report revealing that Kupperman said in the 1980s that nuclear conflict with the Soviet Union was winnable.