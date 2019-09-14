Castro calls for latest claim against Kavanaugh to be investigated

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro called for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughProgressives call for impeachment inquiry after reported Kavanaugh allegations Harris bashes Kavanaugh's 'sham' nomination process, calls for his impeachment after sexual misconduct allegation Sunday shows - Guns dominate after Democratic debate MORE's impeachment after a newly-reported allegation of sexual misconduct agains the justice.

In a tweet, Castro said that nonprofit owner Max Stier's allegation that Kavanaugh exposed himself at a party before other students pressed him against a female student, forcing his genitals to come in contact with her hand, should be investigated.

"Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation is a shame to the Supreme Court. This latest allegation of assault must be investigated," he tweeted.

In a subsequent tweet, Castro said Kavanaugh should be impeached, saying it's "more clear than ever" that he lied under oath.

Stier's allegation, which was reportedly supplied to the FBI in 2018 during Kavanaugh's confirmation process but was never investigated, first appeared publicly in the New York Times on Saturday.

Stier has never spoken publicly about his accusation, which was corroborated to the Times by U.S. officials familiar with the report.

A request for comment from the Supreme Court was not immediately returned Saturday, and Kavanaugh has denied past claims of sexual misconduct he faced during his 2018 confirmation process. He also declined to answer questions about the new allegations to the Times.

Kavanaugh was confirmed to the court last year after a contentious battle over allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, which he denied in emotional testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

--This report was updated on Sept. 15 at 12:34 p.m.