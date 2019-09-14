Castro calls for latest claim against Kavanaugh to be investigated

Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro said Saturday that a newly-reported allegation of unwanted sexual contact against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughSupreme Court comes to Trump's aid on immigration The crosshairs of extremism New York City to end ban on gay conversion therapy to avoid Supreme Court fight MORE should be investigated.

In a tweet, Castro said that nonprofit owner Max Stier's allegation that Kavanaugh exposed himself at a party before other students pressed him against a female student, forcing his genitals to come in contact with her hand, should be investigated.

"Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation is a shame to the Supreme Court. This latest allegation of assault must be investigated," he tweeted.

Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation is a shame to the Supreme Court.



This latest allegation of assault must be investigated.https://t.co/urvfd4dguL — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) September 15, 2019

Stier's allegation, which was reportedly supplied to the FBI in 2018 during Kavanaugh's confirmation process but was never investigated, first appeared publicly in the New York Times on Saturday.

Stier has never spoken publicly about his accusation, which was corroborated to the Times by U.S. officials familiar with the report.

A request for comment from the Supreme Court was not immediately returned Saturday, and Kavanaugh has denied past claims of sexual misconduct he faced during his 2018 confirmation process.

Kavanaugh was confirmed to the court last year after a contentious battle over allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, which he denied in emotional testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.