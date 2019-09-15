Texas Democratic rep pulls Castro endorsement for Biden

Texas Rep. Vincente Gonzalez switched his presidential endorsement from fellow Texan Julián Castro former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenEric Holder: Democrats 'have to understand' that 'borders mean something' Young insurgents aren't rushing to Kennedy's side in Markey fight Biden says he'll release medical records before primaries MORE.

Gonzalez said Biden is the Democratic candidate with the best chance to beat President Trump in the general election.

"I think at this point in time we need to narrow the field and unite as Democrats to defeat Trump in November 2020, and that's why I believe I'm moving my support to Vice President Joe [Biden]," Gonzalez said Sunday in a CNN interview.

Democratic Rep. Vicente González on why he’s flipping his support from Julián Castro to Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/ICaSh7DPcI — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) September 15, 2019

Biden's campaign sent out a longer statement following Gonzalez's CNN interview with the congressman's endorsement.

"We need someone in the White House who will lead that fight, not only for South Texans, but for all hard working Americans who deserve a fair shot at the American Dream," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said the nation needs a "strong, steady, and stable" leader in the White House.

"Thursday’s debate in Houston, Vice President Joe Biden demonstrated statesmanship and leadership. He demonstrated the values and characters I know and respect, that voters are looking for in their candidate for President and that they too know and respect," Gonzalez added.

The endorsement swap came after Castro, a former Housing and Urban Development secretary, hit Biden for his age and memory during last week's Democratic debate.

"Are you forgetting what you said just two minutes ago?” Castro asked Biden. A review of the debate transcript appears to prove that Biden did not contradict himself when describing his health care proposal.

Castro denied that the remarks were intended as a swipe at Biden's age or mental capability.

"‪Congressman González is entitled to endorse whichever candidate he feels represents his values. Secretary Castro will continue to fight for a better future for all Americans, including a health care system that ensures all Americans have access to quality coverage," said Castro spokesman Sawyer Hackett