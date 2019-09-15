Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSunday shows - Guns dominate after Democratic debate Booker defends middle-ground health care approach: 'We're going to fight to get there' Sunday shows preview: Democratic candidates make the rounds after debate MORE (D-N.J.), a 2020 White House hopeful, defended his middle ground approach to universal health care Sunday.

NBC's Chuck Todd Charles (Chuck) David ToddBooker dismisses early surveys: 'If you're polling ahead right now, you should worry' O'Rourke's debate moment reignites gun debate on Sunday shows Liz Cheney says world is more stable, 'safer' under Trump MORE said Booker seems to be trying to "bridge a divide" between former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden bemoans white supremacy in remarks at civil rights movement site Gun control: Campaigning vs. legislating Sunday shows - Guns dominate after Democratic debate MORE and Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenGun control: Campaigning vs. legislating Booker defends middle-ground health care approach: 'We're going to fight to get there' Democrats spar over electoral appeal of 'Medicare for All' MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersGun control: Campaigning vs. legislating Booker defends middle-ground health care approach: 'We're going to fight to get there' Sunday shows preview: Democratic candidates make the rounds after debate MORE (I-Vt.) the three top candidates in the race.

"Yeah, look. I can't stand these people that say these bright lanes. For me, I feel it when I talk to really good people on that stage that I know, that there is a unifying message here that, look, we are a nation with a savagely broken health care system. Not the guy that's trying to take it away that's in the White House right now," Booker said on Meet the Press.

WATCH: Sen. Cory Booker says Democrats are putting “forth a vision” to fix the healthcare system #MTP #IfItsSunday@CoryBooker: “We're going to fight to get there. We can put the ideal out there ... in other words, not sacrifice progress for purity.” pic.twitter.com/Mnp3a43JxW — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) September 15, 2019

"We've seen since Obama Affordable Care Act number uninsured in this country go down significantly. We're the party that's trying to say, 'Everybody should have health insurance.' We're going to fight to get there. We can put the ideal out there but walk and chew gum at the same time. In other words, not sacrifice progress for purity."

Booker's health care proposal falls between what the top candidates are proposing. While he advocates for a goal of achieving "Medicare for All," he doesn't go so far as Warren and Sanders in calling to eliminate private insurance companies.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's similar to approaches other candidates, including Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris bashes Kavanaugh's 'sham' nomination process, calls for his impeachment after sexual misconduct allegation Gun control: Campaigning vs. legislating Booker defends middle-ground health care approach: 'We're going to fight to get there' MORE who like Booker signed onto Sanders' Medicare for All bill, have taken during the primary.