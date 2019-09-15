Biden bemoans white supremacy in remarks at civil rights movement site

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden bemoans white supremacy in remarks at civil rights movement site Gun control: Campaigning vs. legislating Sunday shows - Guns dominate after Democratic debate MORE denounced white supremacy at a ceremony commemorating the victims of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing 56 years ago.

The former vice president compared the motives behind the church bombing in Birmingham, Alabama, that killed four girls to recent violent attacks, including the Tree of Life synagogue shooting and the El Paso, Texas, shooting.

"We have not relegated racism and white supremacy to the pages of history," Biden said, according to a transcript obtained by The Hill.

The 16th Street Baptist Church was bombed in 1963, which marked a turning point in the civil rights movement. Biden said the same ideology that prompted the bombing is driving domestic terrorism now.

"It is only with persistent effort," he said. "It is only with fortitude in our actions. It is only with faith in ourselves and the future that may yet be. That change comes — sometimes slowly, sometimes all at once — and progress continues."

Biden followed the theme of his candidacy announcement, in which he criticized President Trump Donald John TrumpHarris bashes Kavanaugh's 'sham' nomination process, calls for his impeachment after sexual misconduct allegation Celebrating 'Hispanic Heritage Month' in the Age of Trump Let's not play Charlie Brown to Iran's Lucy MORE for sparking hate with his language responding to the Charlottesville, Va., white supremacist rally.

The vice president has been leading in the polls but has received criticism for his record on race, particularly on desegregation busing.