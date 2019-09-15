O'Rourke responds to Buttigieg's gun criticism: 'That calculation and fear is what got us here in the first place'

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeO'Rourke responds to Buttigieg's gun criticism: 'That calculation and fear is what got us here in the first place' Sunday shows - Guns dominate after Democratic debate O'Rourke says pushback to his mandatory gun buyback proposal shows Washington's 'screwed up priorities' MORE snapped back at fellow 2020 White House hopeful Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegO'Rourke responds to Buttigieg's gun criticism: 'That calculation and fear is what got us here in the first place' Buttigieg: Biden gave 'bad' debate answer on slavery's legacy O'Rourke's debate moment reignites gun debate on Sunday shows MORE on Sunday after Buttigieg said the former Texas congressman played into the Republican Party's hands when he said "Hell yes we're going to take your AR-15, your AK-47" during the last debate.

O'Rourke retweeted a Washington Examiner article describing Buttigieg's comments from earlier in the day, writing, "That calculation and fear is what got us here in the first place."

Leaving millions of weapons of war on the streets because Trump and McConnell are “at least pretending to be open to reforms”?



That calculation and fear is what got us here in the first place. Let’s have the courage to say what we believe and fight for it. https://t.co/SSnFT600Vm — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 15, 2019

On CNN's "State of the Union," Buttigieg agreed when host Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperO'Rourke responds to Buttigieg's gun criticism: 'That calculation and fear is what got us here in the first place' O'Rourke's debate moment reignites gun debate on Sunday shows Cicilline: O'Rourke's AR-15 comment 'doesn't help' MORE asked if O'Rourke played into the GOP's hands with his support of a required buyback of assault rifles.

"When even this president and even Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellO'Rourke responds to Buttigieg's gun criticism: 'That calculation and fear is what got us here in the first place' Cicilline on Trump investigations versus legislation: 'We have to do both' The 13 Republicans needed to pass gun-control legislation MORE are at least pretending to be open to reforms, we know that we have a moment on our hands," Buttigieg said. "Let's make the most of it and get these things done."

During last Thursday night's debate, O'Rourke pushed for a mandatory buyback program more than a month after his hometown of El Paso, Texas experienced a mass shooting that killed 22 people.

"Hell yes we're going to take your AR-15, your AK-47," he said. "We're not going to allow it to be used against our fellow Americans anymore."

Opponents have argued O'Rourke's new stance is too aggressive to gain the support of gun owners, although the former congressman said he hit "common ground" in discussions with gun owners in Arkansas.