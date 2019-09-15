Sanders rips Biden for praising drug companies at fundraiser

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersGun control: Campaigning vs. legislating Booker defends middle-ground health care approach: 'We're going to fight to get there' Sunday shows preview: Democratic candidates make the rounds after debate MORE (I-Vt.) criticized fellow Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden bemoans white supremacy in remarks at civil rights movement site Gun control: Campaigning vs. legislating Sunday shows - Guns dominate after Democratic debate MORE for praising drug companies at a fundraiser.

Sanders asserted that he disagreed with Biden, saying the companies are "greedy, corrupt and engaged in price fixing," in a statement obtained by The Hill.

“At a time when their behavior is literally killing people every day, America needs a president who isn’t going to appease and compliment drug companies — we need a president who will take on the pharmaceutical industry – whether they like it or not. When we defeat Donald Trump Donald John TrumpHarris bashes Kavanaugh's 'sham' nomination process, calls for his impeachment after sexual misconduct allegation Celebrating 'Hispanic Heritage Month' in the Age of Trump Let's not play Charlie Brown to Iran's Lucy MORE, that’s exactly what we are going to do,” the statement said.

The former vice president commended pharmaceutical drug companies in a fundraiser on Saturday, Bloomberg reported.

"By the way, great drug companies out there — except a couple of opioid outfits," Biden said at the event.

Biden and Sanders went head-to-head, along with Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenGun control: Campaigning vs. legislating Booker defends middle-ground health care approach: 'We're going to fight to get there' Democrats spar over electoral appeal of 'Medicare for All' MORE (D-Mass.), during the Democratic debate Thursday when discussing their plans for health care.

The former vice president has criticized Sanders' "Medicare for All" plan for costing too much, while Sanders defended the plan saying it aligned with other health systems in other countries. Biden instead wants to reform the Affordable Care Act.

Sanders has advocated to decrease the power of drug companies with an aim at bringing down costs for patients.