Sanders campaign overhauls New Hampshire team: report

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersGun control: Campaigning vs. legislating Booker defends middle-ground health care approach: 'We're going to fight to get there' Sunday shows preview: Democratic candidates make the rounds after debate MORE (I-Vt.) has reportedly overhauled operations in New Hampshire as the primary looms about five months away.

Sanders has swapped his New Hampshire state director Joe Caiazzo with Shannon Jackson, who ran the senator's reelection campaign last year, according to a report from The New York Times. The shakeup was reportedly announced to the staff in New Hampshire on Sunday.

"We’ve built a great team in New Hampshire and are in a really strong position there. The campaign is now building out our operations to include Massachusetts and Maine state directors as we increase our focus in Super Tuesday states," Faiz Shakir, Sanders's campaign manager, said in a statement obtained by The Hill. "We are running a 50 state campaign, taking no state or voter for granted and expanding our operations to secure the Democratic nomination."

The campaign's top officials have also been shuffled recently. Former chief of staff Ari Rabin-Havt and former Communications Director Arianna Jones were promoted to deputy campaign managers. A new senior communications adviser will be hired, the Times reported.

The senator considers the New Hampshire primary in particular to be very important after he defeated then-opponent Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDershowitz: 'Too many politicians are being subject to criminal prosecution' The 13 Republicans needed to pass gun-control legislation Democrats spar over electoral appeal of 'Medicare for All' MORE by more than 22 percent in 2016.

A poll last week showed Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden bemoans white supremacy in remarks at civil rights movement site Gun control: Campaigning vs. legislating Sunday shows - Guns dominate after Democratic debate MORE in a statistical tie in New Hampshire. Sanders, along with Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenGun control: Campaigning vs. legislating Booker defends middle-ground health care approach: 'We're going to fight to get there' Democrats spar over electoral appeal of 'Medicare for All' MORE (D-Mass.), has been trailing Biden in national polls.

New Hampshire is expected to be a tight race between the three leading contenders.

Sanders expanded the state's campaign offices and staff in July.