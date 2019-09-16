Yang campaign says it received 450K entries for 'Freedom Dividend' contest

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangSunday shows - Guns dominate after Democratic debate Yang defends ,000 giveaway contest's legality 2020 Democrats raise alarm about China's intellectual property theft MORE's campaign said Monday that it has received more than 450,000 entries for a contest to promote his "freedom dividend" proposal.

The entrepreneur during last Thursday's debate announced plans to give a total of $120,000 from his campaign donations to 10 families — sparking audible laughter from some of the other nine candidates on stage.

The contest mimics Yang's "Freedom Dividend" proposal, which is a cornerstone of his campaign.

The 10 winning families will receive $1,000 a month, similar to how all Americans would receive the monthly stipend under Yang's proposal.

Yang defended his contest Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union," saying his campaign is sure it's "perfectly legal."

He has advocated for his Freedom Dividend proposal, saying it will help Americans as a threat of automation grows across different industries.

Yang says the stipend would allow Americans to cover basic needs while looking for better jobs, starting a business or going back to school.

Yang has also received more than $1 million in donations since the debate, the campaign said Monday.

Yang, a newcomer to politics, has risen above about half the contenders in the winnowing Democratic field. A RealClearPolitics average of polling has Yang at 3 percent, trailing frontrunner Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden bemoans white supremacy in remarks at civil rights movement site Gun control: Campaigning vs. legislating Sunday shows - Guns dominate after Democratic debate MORE by more than 23 points.