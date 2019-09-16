Abrams helps launch initiative to train women activists, organizers

Stacey Abrams helped kick off a newly formed advocacy group's initiative to train women to be activists and organizers.

Abrams, who recently announced she’d be focusing on fighting voter suppression, joined the group Supermajority on Sunday to announce its cross-country bus tour.

Supermajority said the tour will travel to 14 states and Washington, D.C. to train millions of women across the country.

“As women, we are taught there are certain rules we have to follow,” Abrams said at the event, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

“We are taught that it’s our responsibility to meekly accept the outcome and to trust the rules as they were written down. I don’t,” she added.

Supermajority, which was formed earlier this year by leading liberal activists, also announced its “Majority Rules” philosophy, which it said is centered on the thinking that lives of women, especially women of color, are “front and center in addressing all our nation’s challenges.”

“You don’t need to be a policy expert to know exactly what is right, to know that equality is not negotiable and to be clear about what matters most,” said Ai-jen Poo, a founding Supermajority member and the executive director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance.

The bus tour will feature stops with 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Abrams has maintained that her 2018 gubernatorial campaign loss to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp was due to voter suppression across Georgia. She launched a new initiative, Fair Fight 2020, last month to try and curb that problem in battleground states ahead of the 2020 election.