Working Families Party endorses Warren after backing Sanders in 2016

The Working Families Party (WFP) has endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenGun control: Campaigning vs. legislating Booker defends middle-ground health care approach: 'We're going to fight to get there' Democrats spar over electoral appeal of 'Medicare for All' MORE (D-Mass.) for the Democratic presidential nomination, the group announced Monday.

"The Working Families Party is proud to announce our endorsement of @ewarren for president in the Democratic primary," the group tweeted.

The Working Families Party is proud to announce our endorsement of @ewarren for president in the Democratic primary. #WFP2020 #WFP4Warren pic.twitter.com/HnVofql6Xp — Working Families Party (@WorkingFamilies) September 16, 2019

The progressive group, which is aligned with unions, endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersGun control: Campaigning vs. legislating Booker defends middle-ground health care approach: 'We're going to fight to get there' Sunday shows preview: Democratic candidates make the rounds after debate MORE (I-Vt.) last campaign cycle, but this time picked Warren amid a push to defeat centrist candidates like former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden bemoans white supremacy in remarks at civil rights movement site Gun control: Campaigning vs. legislating Sunday shows - Guns dominate after Democratic debate MORE in the race for the Democratic nomination.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If our focus is on victory, we can’t be delusional about it,” Maurice Mitchell, the WFP's national director, told The New York Times.

“You don’t defeat the moderate wing of Democrats through thought pieces or pithy tweets, you defeat their politics through organizing.”

A party spokesperson said Warren received more than 60 percent of the votes on the first ballot of the “tens of thousands” of members.

Mitchell and other WFP members told the Times that their endorsement is a message to other progressive organizations to involve themselves in the primary.

“Senator Warren knows how to kick Wall Street kleptocrats where it hurts, and she’s got some truly visionary plans to make this country work for the many," Mitchell said.

“We need a mass movement to make her plans a reality, and we’re going to be a part of that work.”

Sanders finished second in the WFP's ranked-choice endorsement system between five candidates, according to the Times.

Other candidates under consideration were former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSunday shows - Guns dominate after Democratic debate Booker defends middle-ground health care approach: 'We're going to fight to get there' Sunday shows preview: Democratic candidates make the rounds after debate MORE (D-N.J.) and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioAt debate, Warren and Buttigieg tap idealism of Obama, FDR De Blasio calls out Andrew Yang over Puerto Rico flub at debate The Hill's 12:30 Report: House panel approves impeachment powers MORE.