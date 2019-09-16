Joe Walsh: GOP is a 'cult' and Trump a 'would-be dictator'

Former Rep. Joe Walsh Joe WalshRNC spokeswoman on 2020 GOP primary cancellations: 'This is not abnormal' The Hill's Morning Report - Trump takes 2020 roadshow to New Mexico Juan Williams: Why does Trump fear GOP voters? MORE (R-Ill.), one of three Republicans challenging President Trump Donald John TrumpHarris bashes Kavanaugh's 'sham' nomination process, calls for his impeachment after sexual misconduct allegation Celebrating 'Hispanic Heritage Month' in the Age of Trump Let's not play Charlie Brown to Iran's Lucy MORE in 2020, called the GOP party a "cult" and the president a "would-be dictator" as he denounced the decision to scrap primaries in some states.

“I’ve given up on the Republican Party, the Republican party is a cult, right. They no longer stand for ideals. The Republican Party right now is all about washing their leaders feet every day, that’s what they do,” Walsh said Monday on CNN.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re going to take our campaign directly to Republican voters — and I’ll add in all 50 states. We’re gonna campaign in all 50 states, we’re gonna campaign in South Carolina, Arizona, Nevada and Kansas, because I believe if we let these Republican voters know that the president of the United States just took away their right to vote they’ll march on the headquarters of their state parties to get that right to vote back,” he said.

State party officials have said the cancelled primaries in several states including South Carolina and Arizona, are an effort to save costs and use that money for other races.

State parties of the incumbent president have cancelled nominating processes in the past.

Walsh, though, said the cancelled primaries are different this time "because it's never been done when there's been primary challengers."

Walsh directly blamed Trump for the cancelled primaries.

“This isn’t Russia, I do not live in Russia. We can’t just cancel elections in this country, that’s what Donald Trump is doing, he’s literally cancelling elections...he is a would-be dictator,” Walsh said.

Walsh is challenging Trump along with former South Carolina Rep. Mark Sanford Marshall (Mark) Clement SanfordTrump challengers pen joint op-ed blasting states for canceling GOP primaries Poll: Trump approval dips among Republicans The Hill's Morning Report — Biden steadies in third debate as top tier remains the same MORE and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld William (Bill) WeldPoll: Trump approval dips among Republicans Poll: Sanders leads Democratic field in NH Business Insider to host GOP debate with Trump challengers MORE.

All three criticized the move to scrap primaries in an op-ed published in the Washington Post last week, writing that “cowards run from fights.”

“The saying 'may the best man win' is a quintessential value that the Republican Party must honor if we are to command the respect of the American people,” they wrote.