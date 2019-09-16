Presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardGabbard warns Trump: Acting like 'Saudi Arabia's b---- is not "America First"' This is how Democrats will ensure Trump's re-election Democrats debate in Houston: Who came out on top? MORE (D-Hawaii) on Monday took aim at President Trump Donald John TrumpTed Cruz knocks New York Times for 'stunning' correction on Kavanaugh report US service member killed in Afghanistan Pro-Trump website edited British reality star's picture to show him wearing Trump hat MORE after he said the U.S. is "locked and loaded" and "waiting to hear from the Kingdom" after drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil supply over the weekend.

"Trump awaits instructions from his Saudi masters," she tweeted. "Having our country act as Saudi Arabia's bitch is not 'America First.'"

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoThe Hill's 12:30 Report: NY Times story sparks new firestorm over Kavanaugh Gabbard warns Trump: Acting like 'Saudi Arabia's b---- is not "America First"' Trump ramps up rhetoric on Iran MORE has publicly blamed Iran for what he described as an “unprecedented attack on the world’s energy supply,” disputing the presence of evidence suggesting the attacks came from Yemen.

Tehran has denied involvement in the attacks, which have been claimed by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, who are also threatening further strikes.

The Saudi-led military coalition said Monday that preliminary evidence points toward the weapons used in the attack being Iranian.

Gabbard, a member of the Hawaii National Guard who served in Iraq, has used the "Saudi Arabia's bitch" insult against Trump before, calling him out in November for defending the nation following the slaying of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

She has been an outspoken opponent of U.S. military intervention in conflicts surrounding regime change.