Trump to raise $15M for reelection campaign during California trip

President Trump Donald John TrumpTed Cruz knocks New York Times for 'stunning' correction on Kavanaugh report US service member killed in Afghanistan Pro-Trump website edited British reality star's picture to show him wearing Trump hat MORE is set to raise $15 million for his 2020 reelection campaign during a two-day trip in California, a Republican official told The Associated Press.

The official, who is reportedly familiar with the campaign's plans, told the news service that Trump will raise $3 million at a lunch in the Bay Area and $5 million at a dinner at the Beverly Hills home of real estate developer Geoffrey Palmer on Tuesday.

The president also is set to take in $3 million at a Los Angeles breakfast and $4 million during a lunch in San Diego on Wednesday, bringing his two-day total up to $15 million.

The funds will go to Trump Victory, which funds the president’s reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee.

Trump earlier this month targeted actress Debra Messing after she called for publicizing the donors who are reportedly attending the Beverly Hills fundraiser.

Trump claimed that the “Will and Grace” star had "thanked" him after his NBC show, "The Apprentice," became a big hit, adding that "times have changed!"

"I have not forgotten that when it was announced that I was going to do 'The Apprentice,' and when it then became a big hit, helping NBC’s failed lineup greatly, @DebraMessing came up to me at an Upfront & profusely thanked me, even calling me 'Sir,'" Trump said on Twitter. "How times have changed!"

"Please print a list of all attendees please," Messing tweeted earlier. "The public has a right to know."

The Hill has reached out to the Trump campaign for information about the California trip.

While California will almost certainly go to the Democratic candidate in 2020, the president has several wealthy supporters in the state.