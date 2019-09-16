Yang says comedian Shane Gillis reached out to him amid controversy

Presidential candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangFive top 2020 Democrats haven't committed to MSNBC climate forum This is how Democrats will ensure Trump's re-election Yang campaign says it received 450K entries for 'Freedom Dividend' contest MORE said on Twitter that he will sit down with ousted "Saturday Night Live" comedian Shane Gillis.

The entrepreneur tweeted that the two will be "sitting down together soon" after the comedian reached out.

Shane Gillis reached out. Looks like we will be sitting down together soon. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 16, 2019

NBC's "SNL" decided not to hire Gillis after a video of Gillis using a racial slur against Asian people resurfaced last week, in addition to a podcast where Gillis called Yang a derogatory term. Variety also reported that Gillis used anti-gay and anti-Muslim language on his show.

The remarks sparked outrage, but Yang said Gillis should keep his job.

"We would benefit from being more forgiving rather than punitive," Yang said.

Gillis responded to the initial release of his remarks in a tweet, saying, "I'm happy to apologize to anyone who's actually offended by anything I've said."