Trump on Hispanic Advisory Council member Steve Cortes: 'He looks more like a WASP than I do'

President Trump Donald John TrumpTed Cruz knocks New York Times for 'stunning' correction on Kavanaugh report US service member killed in Afghanistan Pro-Trump website edited British reality star's picture to show him wearing Trump hat MORE said a member of his Hispanic Advisory Council and prominent Latino pro-Trump commentator Steve Cortes "looks more like a WASP than I do" during his rally in New Mexico Monday night.

Trump referred to Cortes as a "WASP," the abbreviation for White Anglo-Saxon Protestant, at his rally in Rancho Rio, New Mexico.

"He happens to be Hispanic, but I've never quite figured it out because he looks more like a WASP than I do," Trump said.

President Trump asks his supporter Steve Cortes in the middle of the rally: "Who do you like more, the country or the hispanics? He says the country, I dont know. I may have to go with the hispanics to be honest with you. we've got a lot of hispanics." pic.twitter.com/cuFg0hF9qf — Salvador Hernandez (@SalHernandez) September 17, 2019

Trump continued that "no one" loves Hispanics or this country more than Cortes and asked him during the rally who he likes more.

"He says the country, I don't know," the president said. "I may have to go with the Hispanics to be honest with you. We've got a lot of Hispanics."