Warren campaign estimates 20,000 people attend New York City rally

Sen. Elizabeth Warren's (D-Mass.) campaign estimated that 20,000 people attended a rally for her 2020 bid Monday night in New York City's Washington Square Park.

The Warren campaign told The Hill more than 20,000 people came out, but the campaign stopped counting attendees once the top tier presidential hopeful started her speech.

It is Warren's biggest rally so far, according to the campaign.

Warren, currently polling as one of the top three 2020 Democratic candidates, has been attracting large crowds to rallies across the country.

Last month the campaign estimated a 15,000 person crowd at an event in Seattle and 12,000 at her first campaign stop in Minnesota.

Warren’s speech in New York focussed on her plan to end corruption in Washington and was given the same day the candidate unveiled her proposal to tackle the issue in all branches of government.

Warren picked the site for her speech based on its proximity to the site of the former Triangle Shirtwaist Factory, the site of the 1911 fire that killed more than 100 workers, mainly women and girls.

Workplace reform and fighting exploitation of workers has been a key issue in the senator’s campaign and career.

“We’re not here today because of famous arches or famous men. In fact, we’re not here because of men at all. We’re here because of hard working women,” she said Monday, according to reports.

Updated at 9:26 a.m.