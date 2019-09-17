Buttigieg unveils disaster response plan focused on communities

Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegFive top 2020 Democrats haven't committed to MSNBC climate forum Abrams helps launch initiative to train women activists, organizers This is how Democrats will ensure Trump's re-election MORE (D) will release his plan to help communities cope with disaster relief Tuesday.

The South Bend, Ind., mayor plans to announce his plan in Conway, S.C., which was devastated by Hurricane Florence in 2018 and flooding from Hurricane Matthew in 2016, The Associated Press reported.

"As a mayor, I’ve seen the frustration that sets in for local communities when federal disaster response falls short, or takes too long, or is delivered in a confusing fashion that leaves local authorities, nonprofits, and state officials scrambling to cover for gaps and delays," Buttigieg said in a Medium post describing the initiative.

In his plans, Buttigieg pledges to create a community-centered Disaster Commission within his first 100 days in office. The commission would be charged with communicating between federal and local agencies and organizations during disaster recovery.

The commission's goals would be to improve relief applications, assist in data collection, participate in auditing and formulate a stable source of funding for recovery, the Medium post states.

The South Bend mayor's campaign said he is the first of the Democratic candidates to release a plan focused solely on disaster relief, which Buttigieg says needs attention because of climate change, The Associated Press reported.

"Climate change has only exacerbated the need to improve our disaster preparedness," Buttigieg said in the post. "The science is clear: catastrophic weather events are increasing in frequency, intensity, and impact."

Buttigieg released a plan centered on climate change earlier this month, which a campaign spokesperson told CNN would cost up to $2 trillion.

The presidential candidate wrote the main objectives of his disaster relief initiative would be to improve coordination, promote a culture of resilience and enhance immediate aid for survivors.

He also pushed in the plan for a boosted number of Federal Emergency Management Agency-qualified disaster responders as well as protections for the agency's Disaster Relief Fund (DRF). Portions of the DRF is currently being used to support bedding for detained immigrants at the border, The Associated Press reported.

The Buttigieg campaign referred The Hill to the Medium where the plan is posted.