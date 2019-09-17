Gabbard ramps up Trump criticism: 'We are not prostitutes. You are not our pimp'

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardGabbard warns Trump: Acting like 'Saudi Arabia's b---- is not "America First"' This is how Democrats will ensure Trump's re-election Democrats debate in Houston: Who came out on top? MORE (D-Hawaii), a 2020 White House hopeful, said President Trump is trying to “pimp out” the U.S. military after Trump tweeted that he’s waiting to hear from Saudi Arabia in considering a possible military attack.

“My fellow service members and I, we are not your prostitutes and you are not our pimp,” Gabbard, a member of the National Guard who served in Iraq, tweeted Tuesday.

Gabbard said that with his tweet, Trump “offered to place our military, my brothers and sisters in uniform, under the command of [Crown] Prince Mohammad bin Salman, the dictator of the Islamist Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

.@realDonaldTrump Despicable. Offering to place our military assets under the command of a foreign country—Saudi Arabia—is a disgrace and betrayal of my patriotic brothers and sisters in uniform and to our Constitution. We are not your prostitutes. You are not our pimp. pic.twitter.com/Cu1OewEMOC — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) September 16, 2019

“Mr. President, as you know, I have never engaged in hateful rhetoric against you or your family, and I never will, but your offering our military assets to the dictator of Saudi Arabia to use as he sees fit, is a betrayal of my brothers and sisters in uniform, who are ready to give our lives for our country,” Gabbard said.

“For you to think that you can pimp out our proud service men and women to the prince of Saudi Arabia is disgraceful, and it once again shows that you are unfit to serve as our commander in chief,” she added.

Gabbard's extended statement followed her Monday tweet saying "having our country act as Saudi Arabia's b---- is not 'America First,'" hitting the president's slogan.

Trump had tweeted that the U.S. is “locked and loaded” and "waiting to hear from the Kingdom" after a drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil supply.

The Houthis, a Yemeni rebel group, claimed responsibility for the attack, but U.S. officials blamed Iran.

Tehran has denied involvement.