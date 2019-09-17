Trump parts ways with key Florida adviser: report

The Trump campaign reportedly has parted ways with Florida adviser Susie Wiles after a behind-the-scenes power struggle that involved Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisTrump parts ways with key Florida adviser: report Death and destruction: A timeline of Hurricane Dorian How to take politics beyond charges of racism MORE (R).

DeSantis encouraged the Trump campaign to remove Wiles as the top adviser in Florida to place his own allies in higher state GOP positions, Politico reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two senior Republicans told Politico that the governor of the traditional battleground state made it evident that he wanted Wiles dismissed.

Wiles, who assisted Trump's 2016 campaign in Florida, has sparred with allies of DeSantis, including his chief of staff Shane Strum and his wife Casey DeSantis, Politico reported.

The two allegedly asked Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE to replace Wiles in April following a meeting with Wiles.

Wiles told Florida Politics she was leaving her lobbying firm Ballard Partners due to health reasons.

“Due to a nagging health issue, it’s time for me to focus on taking care of myself, so out of fairness to the firm and its clients, I have decided to separate from Ballard Partners,” Wiles said in a statement. “Though I strongly support the president’s re-election, I will also not be active with the Trump campaign in an official position.”

Asked for further comment, Wiles pointed to her Florida Politics statement.

—Updated at 1:52 p.m.