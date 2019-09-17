Trump campaign video jabs at Biden's gaffes

The Trump campaign released a video Tuesday that goes after former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders supporters cry foul over Working Families endorsement of Warren California poll: Biden, Sanders lead Democratic field; Harris takes fifth Poll: Biden holds five-point lead over Warren among New York Democrats MORE for his verbal gaffes, which are interspersed with comments from various news anchors commenting about whether he has stamina to run a presidential race.

President Trump Donald John TrumpBusiness, ballots and battling opioids: Why the Universal Postal Union benefits the US Sanders supporters cry foul over Working Families endorsement of Warren California poll: Biden, Sanders lead Democratic field; Harris takes fifth MORE's Campaign Manager Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE tweeted out the video showing cuts of Biden's slip-ups. News anchors are then shown on screen using words like "unsteady," "shaky" or questioning whether he has the "mental and physical stamina" for the race.

Towards the end of the video, fellow 2020 rival Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerOvernight Energy: Top presidential candidates to skip second climate forum | Group sues for info on 'attempts to politicize' NOAA | Trump allows use of oil reserve after Saudi attacks Poll: 33 percent of voters undecided on who won third Democratic debate Jon Bon Jovi: Booker would 'do an amazing job' as president MORE (D-N.J.) is seen saying in an interview, "There are definitely moments where you listen to Joe Biden and you just wonder."

The video ends with Biden sitting amongst an audience, with his eyes closed and seemingly asleep.

The video features moments during the presidential campaign when Biden stumbled, including when he mixed up what state he was in and when he referred to Booker and then Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) as the president in two separate debates.

The video also highlights when Biden said at an event in Iowa that "poor kids" are "just as talented as white kids." He then corrected himself and said, "wealthy kids."

Biden is the frontrunner in the Democratic race polls. The former vice president is now 76, and if elected he would be 78 years old by the time of his swearing in 2021, making him the oldest person to occupy the White House.

Trump has gone after Biden's age before, previewing a line of attack should Biden win the nomination.

Meanwhile, fellow 2020 Democratic rival Julian Castro Julian CastroObama, Bush among those paying tribute to Cokie Roberts: 'A trailblazing figure' Saagar Enjeti: The real story behind Biden's 'Corn Pop' tale Judiciary Committee chairman Nadler dismisses Kavanaugh impeachment calls MORE, the former Housing and Urban Development Secretary, came under scrutiny last week with a jab at Biden that many saw as a dig at his age.

“Are you forgetting what you said just two minutes ago?” Castro asked Biden, during a moment of the primary debate.

Castro has denied his comment was referring to Biden's age.