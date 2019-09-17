Trump dismisses Warren's crowd size: 'Anybody could do that'

President Trump Donald John TrumpBusiness, ballots and battling opioids: Why the Universal Postal Union benefits the US Sanders supporters cry foul over Working Families endorsement of Warren California poll: Biden, Sanders lead Democratic field; Harris takes fifth MORE on Tuesday dismissed the significance of the estimated 20,000 people who showed up at a campaign rally for Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders supporters cry foul over Working Families endorsement of Warren California poll: Biden, Sanders lead Democratic field; Harris takes fifth Kamala Harris calls for new investigation into Kavanaugh allegations MORE (D-Mass.) in lower Manhattan this week.

Speaking to reporters during a flight from Albuquerque, N.M. to Mountain View, Calif., where the president has reelection fundraisers planned, Trump said that “anybody could do that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Anybody that can’t get people standing in the middle of Manhattan in the most densely populated area of the country – anybody could do that,” Trump said. “I think more Democrats should do it. I get these crowds in areas that nobody’s ever seen crowds before. Pretty amazing.”

Warren’s campaign estimated that 20,000 people filled Washington Square Park on Monday night to hear the candidate give a speech about how she would root out corruption in Washington if she’s elected president.

Trump held a reelection rally in in Rio Rancho, N.M., the same night in an arena that with a maximum capacity of 7,000 people. The campaign said that several thousand more lined up outside the stadium to hear the president, who has boasted about his crowd sizes as a measure of voter support for his administration.

Trump on Tuesday also questioned whether Warren actually got as big of a crowd as her campaign claimed.

“Number one, she didn’t have 20,000 people and number two, I think anybody would get a good crowd there,” he said. “I think you have a good crowd there if you don’t even go there, just say you’re going and how many people are in the park.”

Public officials have not confirmed the Warren campaign’s estimated total, but she has been drawing huge numbers of people — more than 10,000, the campaign says - at open-air events in places such as St. Paul, Minn. and Seattle, Wash.