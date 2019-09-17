Lewandowski launches campaign-style website during Capitol Hill hearing

President Trump Donald John TrumpBusiness, ballots and battling opioids: Why the Universal Postal Union benefits the US Sanders supporters cry foul over Working Families endorsement of Warren California poll: Biden, Sanders lead Democratic field; Harris takes fifth MORE’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski Corey R. LewandowskiThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump heads to California The Hill's Morning Report - What is Trump's next move on Iran? Democrats headed for a subpoena showdown with White House MORE launched a new website on Tuesday intended to boost a potential 2020 Senate bid against Sen. Jeanne Shaheen Cynthia (Jeanne) Jeanne ShaheenDemocrats headed for a subpoena showdown with White House Overnight Defense: Dems grill Trump Army, Air Force picks | House chair subpoenas Trump Afghanistan negotiator | Trump officials release military aid to Ukraine Defense spending bill advances over Democratic wall objections MORE (D) in New Hampshire.

Lewandowski tweeted about the website in the midst of a chaotic House Judiciary Committee hearing in which he delivered a full-throated defense of Trump and railed against the myriad investigations into the president, his associates and his conduct.

“New website just launched to help a potential senate run,” Lewandowski tweeted, along with a link to the website StandWithCorey.com. “Sign up now!”

New website just launched to help a potential senate run. Sign up now! https://t.co/WlI11PaQ7M — Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) September 17, 2019

The tweet was Lewandowski’s latest hint that he’s nearing an announcement on a potential Senate bid in 2020. He has said repeatedly that he is seriously considering such a campaign and Trump has praised him as a potential candidate, though he has not endorsed him.

In fact, Lewandowski’s website, which so far is made up of a single page with photos of Lewandowski and Trump, features a quote from the president declaring that his former campaign manager “would be ‘fantastic.’ ”

If Lewandowski does enter the New Hampshire Senate race, he’ll still have to make it through a Republican primary before taking on Shaheen. And Democrats have already begun taking aim at the former Trump aide over his lobbyist ties in Washington.

Still, a recent Emerson University poll showed Lewandowski with a wide lead over his potential Republican opponents. Among Republican primary voters in the Granite State, Lewandowski registered 23 percent support, while two of his would-be rivals, Don Bolduc and Bill O'Brien, scored 9 percent and 7 percent, respectively.