Bennet launches first TV ads in Iowa

White House hopeful Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetPartisan divisions sharpen as independent voters fade Warren proposes new restrictions, taxes on lobbying The Hill's 12:30 Report: House panel approves impeachment powers MORE (D-Colo.) on Tuesday launched his first two television ads in Iowa as he tries to gain traction in the critical caucus state.

The ads, titled “Most” and “Truth,” seek to cast Bennet as a pragmatist “tackling tough problems” and underscore his plan to institute a public health care option while allowing Americans to keep their private insurance plan if they choose.

“The truth is, a health care plan that starts by kicking people off their coverage makes no sense. We all know it,” Bennet, a vocal centrist, says. “Before we go and blow up everything, let’s try this: give families a choice, keep your health care or join a public option. It’s that simple, and it’s the fastest way to cover everybody.”

Health care has emerged as a chief fault line in the Democratic presidential primary, with Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders supporters cry foul over Working Families endorsement of Warren California poll: Biden, Sanders lead Democratic field; Harris takes fifth Kamala Harris calls for new investigation into Kavanaugh allegations MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders supporters cry foul over Working Families endorsement of Warren California poll: Biden, Sanders lead Democratic field; Harris takes fifth Kamala Harris calls for new investigation into Kavanaugh allegations MORE (D-Mass.) calling for a single-payer policy that would scrap private plans while the rest of the field debates different proposals that would institute a public option and allow private coverage to continue.

Bennet’s campaign said Tuesday’s ads are part of a seven-figure TV and digital ad buy will run over the course of several weeks. A third ad will also be unveiled during that time.

“Everywhere Michael goes on the campaign trail, people walk away believing he is the leader we need to make change, but not enough people have had the chance to meet him or learn what drives him,” said Bennet campaign spokeswoman Shannon Beckham.

“These ads show who Michael is and how he’s different from other candidates. He’s pounding truth into a campaign full of empty promises and broken politics — calling for a new generation of leadership and a health care solution that doesn’t take insurance away from millions of Americans.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders supporters cry foul over Working Families endorsement of Warren California poll: Biden, Sanders lead Democratic field; Harris takes fifth Poll: Biden holds five-point lead over Warren among New York Democrats MORE, entrepreneur Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerHow Tom Steyer wins the presidency Steyer eyes largest peacetime expansion of public service Overnight Energy: Top presidential candidates to skip second climate forum | Group sues for info on 'attempts to politicize' NOAA | Trump allows use of oil reserve after Saudi attacks MORE and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegCalifornia poll: Biden, Sanders lead Democratic field; Harris takes fifth Buttigieg unveils disaster response plan focused on communities Poll: Biden holds five-point lead over Warren among New York Democrats MORE, three other Democratic White House contenders, are also currently airing ads in Iowa. Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisCalifornia poll: Biden, Sanders lead Democratic field; Harris takes fifth Kamala Harris calls for new investigation into Kavanaugh allegations Poll: Biden holds five-point lead over Warren among New York Democrats MORE (D-Calif.) and former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyTrump campaign mocks Democratic debate: 'Another informercial for President Trump' The Hill's 12:30 Report: House panel approves impeachment powers Sanders slips in NH, Biden and Warren in statistical dead heat MORE (D-Md.) have previously aired TV ads in the Hawkeye State, which will hold the first nominating contest of the 2020 cycle.

Bennet, who failed to qualify for this month’s primary debate, has struggled to gin up support for his long-shot presidential bid since its May launch, stagnating near the bottom of national and statewide polling. However, his campaign has said his late entry into the primary and allegedly unfair debate thresholds set by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) have stymied his campaign.

“Caucus-goers will decide who our nominee is, not the DNC,” Beckham said in a statement to Politico. “Unlike some of his colleagues, Michael is not just laundering money to Facebook to spend $70 for every $1 donation.”