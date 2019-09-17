Biden leads in new national poll, Warren close behind in second place

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders supporters cry foul over Working Families endorsement of Warren California poll: Biden, Sanders lead Democratic field; Harris takes fifth Poll: Biden holds five-point lead over Warren among New York Democrats MORE leads the field of Democratic White House hopefuls, but Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders supporters cry foul over Working Families endorsement of Warren California poll: Biden, Sanders lead Democratic field; Harris takes fifth Kamala Harris calls for new investigation into Kavanaugh allegations MORE (D-Mass.) is running a close second, according to the latest national survey from NBC News and The Wall Street Journal.

The survey finds Biden at 31 percent support, followed by Warren at 25 percent. Biden and Warren are the two biggest gainers in the poll, with Biden rising 5 points from the same survey in July and Warren picking up 6 points.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders supporters cry foul over Working Families endorsement of Warren California poll: Biden, Sanders lead Democratic field; Harris takes fifth Kamala Harris calls for new investigation into Kavanaugh allegations MORE (I-Vt.) is in third place with 14 percent support, a 1-point increase from July.

The survey found that Democratic voters are most excited about the Warren campaign, with 35 percent saying they would enthusiastically cast a ballot for her, compared to 25 percent who said the same of Sanders and 23 percent who said they would be enthusiastic about voting for Biden.

Warren is also the top second choice for voters who supported someone else in the survey, with 21 percent listing her as their backup, followed by Sanders at 16 percent, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegCalifornia poll: Biden, Sanders lead Democratic field; Harris takes fifth Buttigieg unveils disaster response plan focused on communities Poll: Biden holds five-point lead over Warren among New York Democrats MORE at 12 percent and Biden at 11 percent.

If first choice and second choice preferences are combined, Warren leads with 45 percent, followed by Biden at 41 percent and Sanders at 29 percent.

No other candidate has double-digit support in the poll.

Buttigieg is at 7 percent support, followed by Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisCalifornia poll: Biden, Sanders lead Democratic field; Harris takes fifth Kamala Harris calls for new investigation into Kavanaugh allegations Poll: Biden holds five-point lead over Warren among New York Democrats MORE (D-Calif) at 5 percent and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangCalifornia poll: Biden, Sanders lead Democratic field; Harris takes fifth The Hill's Morning Report - What is Trump's next move on Iran? Hillicon Valley: FCC approves Nexstar-Tribune merger | Top Democrat seeks answers on security of biometric data | 2020 Democrats take on Chinese IP theft | How Google, Facebook probes are testing century-old antitrust laws MORE at 4 percent.

Harris's support has fallen dramatically since July, losing 8 points, the biggest drop of any candidate in the field.

Sens. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharObama, Bush among those paying tribute to Cokie Roberts: 'A trailblazing figure' Kamala Harris calls for new investigation into Kavanaugh allegations Overnight Energy: Top presidential candidates to skip second climate forum | Group sues for info on 'attempts to politicize' NOAA | Trump allows use of oil reserve after Saudi attacks MORE (D-Minn.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerOvernight Energy: Top presidential candidates to skip second climate forum | Group sues for info on 'attempts to politicize' NOAA | Trump allows use of oil reserve after Saudi attacks Poll: 33 percent of voters undecided on who won third Democratic debate Jon Bon Jovi: Booker would 'do an amazing job' as president MORE (D-N.J.) are at 2 percent each, and no other candidate received more than 1 percent support.

The NBC-Wall Street Journal poll is a qualifying survey for the Democratic presidential debates.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardGabbard: Trump doesn't have power to use US military for Saudi Arabia's interests Gabbard ramps up Trump criticism: 'We are not prostitutes. You are not our pimp' Overnight Defense: Trump says he doesn't want war with Iran | Pentagon chief calls attack on Saudi oil facilities 'unprecedented' | Administration weighs response | 17th US service member killed in Afghanistan this year MORE (D-Hawaii) needs only one additional poll to qualify but did not hit the 2 percent mark here.

The NBC-Wall Street Journal poll of 506 likely Democratic primary voters was conducted between Sept. 13 and Sept. 16 and has a 4.4 percentage point margin of error.