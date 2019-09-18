Jimmy Carter: 'It would be a disaster to have four more years of Trump'

Former President Jimmy Carter Jimmy CarterJimmy Carter: 'I hope there's an age limit' on presidency Juan Williams: Why does Trump fear GOP voters? Booker dismisses early surveys: 'If you're polling ahead right now, you should worry' MORE did not mince words about President Trump Donald John TrumpJimmy Carter: 'I hope there's an age limit' on presidency White House fires DHS general counsel: report Trump to cap California trip with visit to the border MORE while speaking at an event in Atlanta on Tuesday night, calling it a “disaster” if he were to get reelected to office next year.

During his and his wife’s annual report at the Carter Center on Tuesday, the former president said he thinks “it would be a disaster to have four more years of Trump,” according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The remark came while he was discussing issues he wanted his foundation to address — which reportedly included focusing on putting a stop to wars, taking action against climate change and “constructively criticizing the United States.”

He went on to say that if any of the current Democratic presidential candidates “do those things, I would probably vote for them.”

“I don’t know who I will vote for, but I will vote for one of them,” Carter continued. “I voted for Bernie [Sanders] the last time. But one of the major factors I have in my mind is who can beat Trump.”

Rosalynn Carter also took aim at Trump during the event on Tuesday evening, saying: “I think we need a new president.”

“I am so disturbed about white power. He [Trump] says he is not a racist and maybe he is not. But some of the things he says encourages racism,” she added.

The former president did offer some praise to Trump during the event for what he perceived to be reluctance on his end to go to war. “Which is something I like about him,” Carter said. “Don’t ask me what else I like.”

While discussing ongoing tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran, Carter said he thinks “we can resolve the issue diplomatically and that is what the president is inclined to do.”

“Find someone to talk to Iran with mutual respect,” he continued. “But I don’t have a clear answer on what side we should choose.”

This is not the first time the former president has criticized Trump.

Earlier this summer, Carter said he thought Trump was an “illegitimate” president and added that he only believes he defeated Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGOP struggles with retirement wave Overnight Energy: Trump to revoke California's tailpipe waiver | Democrats propose bill to revoke Trump endangered species rollback | Trump officials finalize rule allowing fewer inspectors at pork plants Mark Mellman: The most important moment in history? MORE in 2016 because of Russian interference in the election.