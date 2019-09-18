Lewandowski 'very, very close to announcing' decision on Senate run

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski Corey R. LewandowskiLewandowski says he's under no obligation to speak truthfully to the media Nadler considering holding Lewandowski in contempt Lewandowski, Democrats tangle at testy hearing MORE on Wednesday said he was "very, very close" to announcing his decision on whether he will run for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire, just one day after he testified before the House Judiciary Committee.

“I’m very, very close to announcing my decision on the U.S. Senate race,” Lewandowski said in an appearance on Fox News, referring to the 2020 race involving the seat held by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen Cynthia (Jeanne) Jeanne ShaheenLewandowski launches campaign-style website during Capitol Hill hearing Democrats headed for a subpoena showdown with White House Overnight Defense: Dems grill Trump Army, Air Force picks | House chair subpoenas Trump Afghanistan negotiator | Trump officials release military aid to Ukraine MORE (D-N.H.).

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wanted to get through yesterday before I made the final decision,” he also said during the "Fox & Friends" appearance.

Pressed by the hosts to say which way he was leaning, Lewandowski declined to do so, saying he had to "spend a little more time with my family.”

During his testimony on Tuesday, the former campaign aide tweeted out a link to a campaign-style website to help with a potential Senate run.

“New website just launched to help a potential senate run,” Lewandowski tweeted, along with a link to the website StandWithCorey.com. “Sign up now!”

Lewandowski vigorously defended President Trump Donald John TrumpJimmy Carter: 'I hope there's an age limit' on presidency White House fires DHS general counsel: report Trump to cap California trip with visit to the border MORE during the chaotic hearing in which Democrats had hoped to find fodder for their obstruction probe into the president.

If he entered the Senate race, Lewandowski would have to win the Republican primary before taking on Shaheen. A recent Emerson University poll showed him holding a lead over other potential GOP opponents.

The Cook Political Report has rated the race "solid Democrat," meaning it is not considered to be competitive.