Super PAC targets Lewandowski with ad amid Senate speculation

A liberal super PAC will begin running a digital ad on Wednesday targeting Corey Lewandowski Corey R. LewandowskiLewandowski says he's under no obligation to speak truthfully to the media Nadler considering holding Lewandowski in contempt Lewandowski, Democrats tangle at testy hearing MORE as the former Trump campaign manager weighs a potential Senate run in New Hampshire.

The movie trailer-style ad from American Bridge 21st Century depicts Lewandowski as "a lobbyist accused of selling access to the White House," a "foreign agent whose clients included a state owned Venezuelan oil conglomerate" and "a bully who's been accused of assaulting multiple women."

The 40-second ad will run through the weekend on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, American Bridge spokesperson Zach Hudson told The Hill in a statement. He added that it will target independents and Republican voters.

“Corey Lewandowksi is a shady grifter who gives snake oil salesmen a bad name,” Hudson said. “If Lewandowski is too unethical to work in the Trump White House, he’s certainly too crooked to represent New Hampshire in the Senate."

Lewandowski has been mulling a Senate run in New Hampshire and said earlier in the day on Fox News that he was "very, very close" to announcing whether he will launch a bid for the seat held by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen Cynthia (Jeanne) Jeanne ShaheenLewandowski launches campaign-style website during Capitol Hill hearing Democrats headed for a subpoena showdown with White House Overnight Defense: Dems grill Trump Army, Air Force picks | House chair subpoenas Trump Afghanistan negotiator | Trump officials release military aid to Ukraine MORE (D-N.H.).

On Tuesday, while testifying before the House Judiciary Committee in its obstruction probe into President Trump Donald John TrumpJimmy Carter: 'I hope there's an age limit' on presidency White House fires DHS general counsel: report Trump to cap California trip with visit to the border MORE, Lewandowski tweeted out the link to a campaign-style website appearing to boost his potential 2020 bid.

A recent Emerson University poll showed Lewandowski holding a lead over other potential GOP opponents seeking to take on Shaheen in the Granite State. The Cook Political report has rated the race as "Solid Democrat."

The ad released Wednesday goes after Lewandowski's past lobbying work after Trump took office as well as allegations from some women against the former Trump aide from recent years.

Politico reported in 2017 that Lewandowski's then-firm offered a meeting with Trump, though Lewandowski has denied knowledge of this. The news outlet also reported that the firm agreed to lobby for Venezuelan oil company Citgo.

Pro-Trump singer Joy Villa also filed a sexual assault complaint with the D.C. Metropolitan Police against Lewandowski in 2017, alleging he inappropriately touched her at a holiday party. He has denied the allegation.

Lewandowski also faced a battery charge in 2016 following a run-in with a reporter, with the reporter saying he forcefully grabbed her arm as she attempted to ask Trump a question. Authorities declined to prosecute Lewandowski.