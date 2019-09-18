Poll: Bill Weld leads among Trump GOP challengers with 5 percent support

President Trump Donald John TrumpJimmy Carter: 'I hope there's an age limit' on presidency White House fires DHS general counsel: report Trump to cap California trip with visit to the border MORE holds a commanding lead over his Republican primary challengers in a new poll that shows former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld William (Bill) WeldBill Weld is the best possible Trump challenger Mark Sanford debates cardboard cutout of Trump to protest South Carolina canceling its GOP primary Overnight Energy: Top presidential candidates to skip second climate forum | Group sues for info on 'attempts to politicize' NOAA | Trump allows use of oil reserve after Saudi attacks MORE (R) leading other rivals.

The Economist/YouGov Poll released Wednesday shows that Trump has the support of 86 percent of Republican primary or caucus voters, compared to 5 percent for Weld. Former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford Marshall (Mark) Clement SanfordMark Sanford debates cardboard cutout of Trump to protest South Carolina canceling its GOP primary Joe Walsh: GOP is a 'cult' and Trump a 'would-be dictator' RNC spokeswoman on 2020 GOP primary cancellations: 'This is not abnormal' MORE (R) was supported by 2 percent and former Rep. Joe Walsh Joe WalshMark Sanford debates cardboard cutout of Trump to protest South Carolina canceling its GOP primary Joe Walsh: GOP is a 'cult' and Trump a 'would-be dictator' RNC spokeswoman on 2020 GOP primary cancellations: 'This is not abnormal' MORE (R-Ill.) had 1 percent.

Five percent of GOP primary or caucus voters were not sure and 1 percent said they would not cast ballots.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poll also found that 85 percent of Republican respondents viewed Trump favorably while just 12 percent viewed him unfavorably.

The results were based on responses from 416 GOP primary or caucus voters and 371 Republicans between Sept. 14 and Sept. 17.

Weld was the first person to challenge President Trump for the Republican nomination and was later joined by Walsh and Sanford in the race.