Warren picks up key endorsement from Iowa state treasurer

Presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenKavanaugh impeachment push hits Capitol buzz saw Mark Mellman: The most important moment in history? Katie Pavlich: The Democrats' desperate do-overs MORE (D-Mass.) picked up an important endorsement Wednesday from Michael Fitzgerald, Iowa’s longtime state treasurer.

Fitzgerald is the longest-serving state treasurer in the country, and one of the last two uncommitted Democratic officials elected statewide in Iowa.

Fitzgerald’s endorsement is Warren’s sixth from an Iowa state official.

A new poll released Wednesday by the Democratic group Focus on Rural America found Warren in a virtual tie with former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenJimmy Carter: 'I hope there's an age limit' on presidency 2020 candidates keep fitness on track while on the trail Mark Mellman: The most important moment in history? MORE among Iowa Democrats.

Iowa is a critical state for Warren, who with a victory in the caucuses next year could turbocharge her campaign.

In explaining his endorsement, Fitzgerald told The Associated Press that Warren “can address the biggest problems we have, and that is the hollowing out of the middle class. She’s clear, you understand her message, and I want her fighting for me and all of us.”

If history means anything, then the endorsement could prove pivotal for Warren.

In 2007, Fitzgerald was an early endorser of then-Sen. Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaObama meets with Greta Thunberg: 'One of our planet's greatest advocates' Trump: Cokie Roberts 'never treated me nicely' but 'was a professional' Obama, Bush among those paying tribute to Cokie Roberts: 'A trailblazing figure' MORE (D-Ill.), who went on to win the Iowa caucuses.

Warren and her fellow candidates will be back in Iowa this weekend for the Polk County Democratic Party Steak Fry, a significant fundraising event as the countdown to the Iowa Democratic caucuses begins to enter the homestretch.