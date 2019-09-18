Poll: Biden leads Democratic field by 10 points in Florida

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenJimmy Carter: 'I hope there's an age limit' on presidency 2020 candidates keep fitness on track while on the trail Mark Mellman: The most important moment in history? MORE leads his closest primary challenger by 10 points in Florida, according to a new poll released Wednesday.

Biden has 34 percent support from the state's Democratic primary voters surveyed in the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) poll. He's followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenKavanaugh impeachment push hits Capitol buzz saw Mark Mellman: The most important moment in history? Katie Pavlich: The Democrats' desperate do-overs MORE (D-Mass.) with 24 percent support and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersJimmy Carter: 'I hope there's an age limit' on presidency 2020 candidates keep fitness on track while on the trail Mark Mellman: The most important moment in history? MORE (I-Vt.) with 14 percent support.

The top three have a significant edge over the rest of the field and are the only candidates with double-digit support. South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegKavanaugh impeachment push hits Capitol buzz saw 2020 candidates keep fitness on track while on the trail Mark Mellman: The most important moment in history? MORE (D) is in fourth place with 5 percent, and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKavanaugh impeachment push hits Capitol buzz saw Mark Mellman: The most important moment in history? Biden leads in new national poll, Warren close behind in second place MORE (D-Calif.) rounds out the top five with 4 percent.

Miramar, Fla., Mayor Wayne Messam Wayne Martin MessamThe Hill's 12:30 Report: House panel approves impeachment powers 2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the September Democratic debate 10 Democrats set to debate after other half falls short MORE (D) received 3 percent of the vote from those surveyed.

Warren has significantly increased her support in the state since the last FAU poll, which showed her and Sanders tied at 12 percent each. In that poll, Biden received 39 percent support from the state's Democratic primary voters.

“While Joe Biden continues to lead other primary candidates in Florida, Elizabeth Warren is gathering strength and is becoming a real competitor for the state,” FAU political science professor Kevin Wagner said in a statement.

The new survey of 407 Democratic primary voters was conducted between Sept. 12 and Sept. 15. It has a margin of error of 4.9 percentage points.