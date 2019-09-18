Poll: Trump neck and neck with top 2020 Democrats in Florida

President Trump Donald John TrumpJimmy Carter: 'I hope there's an age limit' on presidency White House fires DHS general counsel: report Trump to cap California trip with visit to the border MORE is in a statistical dead heat with his top three Democratic presidential rivals in the crucial swing state of Florida, according to a new Florida Atlantic University poll.

Trump has a slim edge that falls within the margin of error against former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenJimmy Carter: 'I hope there's an age limit' on presidency 2020 candidates keep fitness on track while on the trail Mark Mellman: The most important moment in history? MORE, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenKavanaugh impeachment push hits Capitol buzz saw Mark Mellman: The most important moment in history? Katie Pavlich: The Democrats' desperate do-overs MORE (D-Mass.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersJimmy Carter: 'I hope there's an age limit' on presidency 2020 candidates keep fitness on track while on the trail Mark Mellman: The most important moment in history? MORE (I-Vt.). He leads Biden and Sanders each 50.5 percent to 49.5 percent, and leads Warren by a narrower 50.1 percent to 49.9 percent margin.

Trump also leads Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKavanaugh impeachment push hits Capitol buzz saw Mark Mellman: The most important moment in history? Biden leads in new national poll, Warren close behind in second place MORE (D-Calif.) by 4 points, 52 percent to 48 percent, an advantage that falls outside the poll’s margin of error.

The president’s approval rating among registered voters in the Sunshine State is at 49 percent, compared to 46 percent of respondents who said they disapproved.

Voters identified the economy, immigration and health care as their top three issues, setting the stage for fiery debates on Trump’s tariffs, hard-line border policies and efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as ObamaCare.

Florida has been a swing state for several consecutive presidential cycles, and Trump won the state in 2016 over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGOP struggles with retirement wave Overnight Energy: Trump to revoke California's tailpipe waiver | Democrats propose bill to revoke Trump endangered species rollback | Trump officials finalize rule allowing fewer inspectors at pork plants Mark Mellman: The most important moment in history? MORE by just over 1 point.

The president has already sought to gin up support for his campaign in the state, dispatching Vice President Pence to Miami in June to launch “Latinos for Trump” in an effort to engage Hispanic voters.

The push seeks strong support from the traditionally conservative Cuban expat community as well as the Venezuelan community over Trump’s support for Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó over embattled President Nicolás Maduro.

Wednesday’s poll surveyed 934 registered voters from Sept. 12-15 and has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.