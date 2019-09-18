Kennedy to challenge Markey in Senate primary

Rep. Joe Kennedy Joseph (Joe) Patrick KennedyYoung insurgents aren't rushing to Kennedy's side in Markey fight Ocasio-Cortez endorses Markey in Senate race amid speculation over Kennedy candidacy The Hill's Morning Report - 2020 Democrats set for Lone Star showdown MORE III (D-Mass.) will formally launch a primary challenge to Sen. Ed Markey Edward (Ed) John MarkeyGreta Thunberg scolds Congress on climate action: 'I know you are trying but just not hard enough' Obama meets with Greta Thunberg: 'One of our planet's greatest advocates' Young insurgents aren't rushing to Kennedy's side in Markey fight MORE (D-Mass.) on Saturday, a source confirmed to The Hill on Wednesday.

The impending announcement had first been reported by The Boston Globe, which cited two sources close to Kennedy saying he would make his announcement at a breakfast with supporters and local community members.

Kennedy has already notified Markey of the primary challenge, one person told the Globe.

Kennedy, 38, has been floated as a potential Senate candidate in recent weeks, setting up an intraparty generational clash with Markey, 73, a former longtime House member who is seeking a second term in the Senate after first assuming his seat in 2013.

The sitting senator's campaign has been boosted by endorsements from progressive lawmakers, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezGreta Thunberg scolds Congress on climate action: 'I know you are trying but just not hard enough' Ocasio-Cortez endorses challenger to Democrat Lipinski in Illinois race The Hill's Morning Report - What is Trump's next move on Iran? MORE (D-N.Y.), with whom he has worked closely on the Green New Deal, progressives' proposal to combat climate change.

"Ed Markey is a proud and strong progressive champion for working families, not just in Massachusetts but across the country. And his leadership in authoring the Green New Deal, along with me, and carrying it in the United States Senate is emblematic of the kind of work that he does for working families across the country," Ocasio-Cortez said in a video endorsement.

Meanwhile, Kennedy — the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy – has been encouraged to run by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.).

A recent survey from Suffolk University and The Boston Globe found Kennedy leading Markey by double digits in a theoretical head-to-head match-up.