Booker trails three 2020 Democrats in New Jersey

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBiden lead shrinks, Sanders and Warren close gap: poll Media and candidates should be ashamed that they don't talk about obesity CNN announces details for LGBTQ town hall MORE (N.J.), a 2020 White House hopeful, is trailing three other Democratic presidential contenders among voters in his home state, according to a new poll.

Booker has the support of 9 percent of Democratic primary voters in New Jersey, according to the Monmouth University poll released Thursday.

He trails front-runner Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden lead shrinks, Sanders and Warren close gap: poll Biden allies: Warren is taking a bite out of his electability argument Budowsky: Donald, Boris, Bibi — The right in retreat MORE in the state by 17 percentage points.

Booker also trails Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden lead shrinks, Sanders and Warren close gap: poll Defense bill talks set to start amid wall fight Biden allies: Warren is taking a bite out of his electability argument MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden lead shrinks, Sanders and Warren close gap: poll Biden allies: Warren is taking a bite out of his electability argument Overnight Health Care — Presented by Partnership for America's Health Care Future — Pelosi set to unveil drug price plan | Abortion rate in US hits lowest level since Roe v. Wade | Dems threaten to subpoena Juul MORE (I-Vt.) by 11 points and 9 points, respectively.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden lead shrinks, Sanders and Warren close gap: poll Poll: Biden leads Democratic field by 10 points in Florida CNN announces details for LGBTQ town hall MORE and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden lead shrinks, Sanders and Warren close gap: poll Defense bill talks set to start amid wall fight Media and candidates should be ashamed that they don't talk about obesity MORE (D-Calif.) follow Booker in the new survey, with 6 percent support each. All other candidates polled at 2 percent or less.

The New Jersey poll differs from most national polls that place Booker behind Buttigieg and Harris. A RealClearPolitics average of national polls has the New Jersey senator at 2.8 percent, behind seven of his primary opponents.

New Jersey is one of the final states to hold its primary, set for June 2.

The poll surveyed 713 New Jersey residents 18 and older between Sept. 12 and 16. There is a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points.