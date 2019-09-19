Harris revamps campaign presence in Iowa

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden lead shrinks, Sanders and Warren close gap: poll Defense bill talks set to start amid wall fight Media and candidates should be ashamed that they don't talk about obesity MORE (D-Calif.) is revamping her campaign's presence in Iowa amid a number of state and national polls showing her trailing in the crowded Democratic primary field.

Harris's campaign manager Juan Rodriguez told reporters in a call on Thursday that the campaign plans to double its ground operation in the state, increasing its staff from 65 to roughly 120.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rodriguez said the campaign is aiming for a "strong top-three finish" in Iowa in order to give them a running start in other early contest states like New Hampshire.

The campaign also sent a memo to supporters on Thursday, laying out Harris's "path ahead" in the campaign. The memo said the campaign would add 60 more organizers in Iowa, as well as open 10 additional offices in the state.

Harris, who saw a surge in the polls and fundraising after the first debate in June, has since faded in a series of polls.

Harris grabbed a lot of attention after attacking front-runner Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden lead shrinks, Sanders and Warren close gap: poll Biden allies: Warren is taking a bite out of his electability argument Budowsky: Donald, Boris, Bibi — The right in retreat MORE's previous stance on busing to desegregate schools. But the senator's campaign labeled Harris's post-debate bump after her exchange with the former vice president a "sugar high" during the call.

“There is a lot of speed-dating that’s still happening among these voters,” Rodriguez told reporters.

A poll conducted by the Democratic group Focus on Rural America showed Harris trailing a number of 2020 hopefuls, including South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden lead shrinks, Sanders and Warren close gap: poll Poll: Biden leads Democratic field by 10 points in Florida CNN announces details for LGBTQ town hall MORE and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharBiden lead shrinks, Sanders and Warren close gap: poll Hillicon Valley: Zuckerberg to meet with lawmakers | Big tech defends efforts against online extremism | Trump attends secretive Silicon Valley fundraiser | Omar urges Twitter to take action against Trump tweet Media and candidates should be ashamed that they don't talk about obesity MORE (D-Minn.).

An NBC News-Wall Street Journal poll this week showed Harris’s support at 5 percent, down 8 points from the last survey conducted in July.

A tally conducted by FiveThirtyEight showed Harris spending considerably less time in the Hawkeye State than other candidates, including Biden.

The campaign's communications director, Lily Adams, said to expect to see Harris in the Hawkeye State every week.

“We’re planning to hit the gas here in October,” she said.