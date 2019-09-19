2020 Dems honor Emily Clyburn

Democratic presidential candidates offered their condolences to House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) on Thursday after his wife, civil rights activist Emily Clyburn, passed away at the age of 80.

"Jill and I are heartbroken this morning at the passing of Dr. Emily Clyburn. Throughout our years of friendship with the Clyburn family, she was always a force, pushing not only her husband," former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden lead shrinks, Sanders and Warren close gap: poll Biden allies: Warren is taking a bite out of his electability argument Budowsky: Donald, Boris, Bibi — The right in retreat MORE said in a statement.

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBiden lead shrinks, Sanders and Warren close gap: poll Media and candidates should be ashamed that they don't talk about obesity CNN announces details for LGBTQ town hall MORE (D-N.J.) also praised Clyburn, calling her "a force and a shining example of a servant's heart," while Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden lead shrinks, Sanders and Warren close gap: poll Defense bill talks set to start amid wall fight Media and candidates should be ashamed that they don't talk about obesity MORE (D-Calif.) referred to her as a "pillar of her community."

Ms. Emily was a force and a shining example of a servant's heart—today is a sad day for South Carolina and all who were touched by her. Praying for and sending all my love to Rep. Clyburn and the entire Clyburn family. https://t.co/GXqw8DpUyv — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) September 19, 2019

Dr. Emily Clyburn was a pillar of the community. She will always be remembered as a fighter for justice and for her steadfast commitment to education and our next generation of leaders. My prayers are with Congressman Clyburn, their family, and the people of South Carolina. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 19, 2019

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden lead shrinks, Sanders and Warren close gap: poll Poll: Biden leads Democratic field by 10 points in Florida CNN announces details for LGBTQ town hall MORE (D) commended Clyburn for her commitment to civil rights and education.

My deepest condolences are with the Clyburn family. Future generations will benefit from Emily's fierce commitment to public education, her love for South Carolina, and a lifetime of activism that began alongside her husband Jim in an Orangeburg courthouse in 1960. https://t.co/prgkrgj6Tm — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 19, 2019

Clyburn, who also worked as a librarian, met her husband after they were arrested in a civil rights demonstration. The pair married in 1961.

The congressman credited his wife for pushing him to run for office, saying that she told him “I just wonder when you are going to stop talking about South Carolina’s problems and start doing something about them” after he delivered a speech at a housing conference in 1971, according to The State.

The South Carolina politician has become a fixture in the state's politics, hosting his famous fish fry in June, which was attended by Democratic presidential candidates.