Florida Rep. Charlie Crist endorses Biden

Florida Rep. Charlie Crist Charles (Charlie) Joseph CristPelosi says she'll no longer address anything Barr says GOP scores procedural win by securing more funding to enforce Iran sanctions Biz groups target Florida voters ahead of Democratic debates in Miami MORE (D-Fla.) threw his support behind former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden lead shrinks, Sanders and Warren close gap: poll Biden allies: Warren is taking a bite out of his electability argument Budowsky: Donald, Boris, Bibi — The right in retreat MORE's 2020 bid on Thursday, saying Biden would be the best candidate to attract “independent and disaffected Republicans."

“Joe Biden’s record of getting things done speaks for itself," Crist said in a statement, according to the Tampa Bay Times. “He has always put the American people above party lines and will continue to as President.”

Florida Rep. Al Lawson Alfred (Al) James LawsonWarren introduces bill targeted at food insecurity on college campuses Harris hops past Biden in early race for Black Caucus support Florida Republican who openly follows 'QAnon' conspiracy theory running for Congress MORE (D) has also endorsed the former vice president.

Crist, who previously served as the governor of Florida, left the Republican Party and became a Democrat in 2012, suggesting that he was too moderate for what the GOP had become.

The one-term governor won his House race in 2016 after a string of unsuccessful bids for public office, including a challenge to then-Gov. and now-Sen. Rick Scott (R) in 2014.

Recent polling shows Biden neck and neck with President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump conversation with foreign leader part of complaint that led to standoff between intel chief, Congress: report Pelosi: Lewandowski should have been held in contempt 'right then and there' Trump to withdraw FEMA chief nominee: report MORE in the Sunshine State. A Florida Atlantic University poll released on Wednesday showed the president with a slim lead, within the poll's margin error, against Biden well as against Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden lead shrinks, Sanders and Warren close gap: poll Defense bill talks set to start amid wall fight Biden allies: Warren is taking a bite out of his electability argument MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden lead shrinks, Sanders and Warren close gap: poll Biden allies: Warren is taking a bite out of his electability argument Overnight Health Care — Presented by Partnership for America's Health Care Future — Pelosi set to unveil drug price plan | Abortion rate in US hits lowest level since Roe v. Wade | Dems threaten to subpoena Juul MORE (I-Vt.).

Crist argued in the op-ed that Biden stood the best chance of beating Trump due what he said was the former vice president's appeal to independents and Republicans frustrated with the current state of their party.

Biden's campaign has touted his electability, citing his connection with working-class voters, as well as his more moderate stances on issues like health care.