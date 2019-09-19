Two former Congressional Black Caucus chairmen back Biden

A pair of former chairmen of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) — Democratic Reps. Emanuel Cleaver (Mo.) and G.K. Butterfield George (G.K.) Kenneth ButterfieldHouse Democrats blur lines on support for impeachment Democrats call for increased security after 'send her back' chants The Hill's Morning Report - Trump seizes House impeachment vote to rally GOP MORE (N.C.) — endorsed Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden lead shrinks, Sanders and Warren close gap: poll Biden allies: Warren is taking a bite out of his electability argument Budowsky: Donald, Boris, Bibi — The right in retreat MORE's 2020 bid this week, demonstrating the former vice president's strong ties to the black community.

Butterfield told The Associated Press in an interview published Thursday that he did not believe Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden lead shrinks, Sanders and Warren close gap: poll Defense bill talks set to start amid wall fight Biden allies: Warren is taking a bite out of his electability argument MORE (D-Mass.) or Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden lead shrinks, Sanders and Warren close gap: poll Biden allies: Warren is taking a bite out of his electability argument Overnight Health Care — Presented by Partnership for America's Health Care Future — Pelosi set to unveil drug price plan | Abortion rate in US hits lowest level since Roe v. Wade | Dems threaten to subpoena Juul MORE (I-Vt.) could win his home state of North Carolina in a general election against President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump conversation with foreign leader part of complaint that led to standoff between intel chief, Congress: report Pelosi: Lewandowski should have been held in contempt 'right then and there' Trump to withdraw FEMA chief nominee: report MORE because their policies were too progressive.

“[Biden] can connect with the average American — black, white or brown,” Butterfield told the news service. “Warren and Sanders cannot win North Carolina."

“I have great respect for both of them, but they cannot win North Carolina. Joe Biden can," he continued.

Cleaver said in a separate interview with the AP that he told Biden that states like Missouri would be must-win in 2020.

"I told him, ’If you are the nominee, you have to campaign everywhere; you cannot surrender any geography to Mr. Trump,'” Cleaver said. “He assured me he will not do that.”

Cleaver and Butterfield join former CBC Chairman Cedric Richmond Cedric Levon RichmondElection security funds caught in crosshairs of spending debate Lawmakers weigh responses to rash of ransomware attacks Looking for electability in all the wrong places MORE (D-La.) in endorsing Biden.

Biden has a strong lead with black voters in a number of polls, which will likely help him in the critical early primary state of South Carolina.

Biden's deep support among African American voters could also hinder the 2020 campaigns of Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden lead shrinks, Sanders and Warren close gap: poll Defense bill talks set to start amid wall fight Media and candidates should be ashamed that they don't talk about obesity MORE (D-Calif.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBiden lead shrinks, Sanders and Warren close gap: poll Media and candidates should be ashamed that they don't talk about obesity CNN announces details for LGBTQ town hall MORE (D-N.J.), who are both black.

Cleaver told the AP that he "struggled" with the endorsement decision, and said “there are others that I’m closer to” than the former vice president.

“I have nothing negative to say about them at all. I hugged both of them Saturday night," he continued, referring to Booker and Harris at the CBC gala.