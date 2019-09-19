Sanders hits 1 million donors

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden lead shrinks, Sanders and Warren close gap: poll Biden allies: Warren is taking a bite out of his electability argument Overnight Health Care — Presented by Partnership for America's Health Care Future — Pelosi set to unveil drug price plan | Abortion rate in US hits lowest level since Roe v. Wade | Dems threaten to subpoena Juul MORE (I-Vt.) announced Thursday that his campaign has garnered more than 1 million individual donors, making him the first candidate to claim to have hit the milestone.

“With 1 million contributors, this is the only Democratic campaign that has more supporters than Donald Trump,” Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir said in a statement.

“Our strength is in numbers, and that is why Bernie Sanders is the only candidate who is able to say his campaign will rely only on grassroots funding in both the primary and against Donald Trump. Like all campaigns we are beholden to our donors, and we’re proud to stand with one million working people."

The campaign declared Sanders the fastest candidate in history to reach the milestone and said 99.5 percent of its donors are eligible to donate again since they have yet to reach the maximum donation amount.

Starbucks, Walmart and Amazon are the most common employers of individuals who have donated to the senator's White House bid, while teachers remain the top occupation, his campaign said.

The 2.5 million overall donations have come in from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, while more than 125,000 donors make monthly recurring contributions, according to figures released by his staff.

Sanders is seeking to shore up support for his campaign following weeks of rising polling figures for Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden lead shrinks, Sanders and Warren close gap: poll Defense bill talks set to start amid wall fight Biden allies: Warren is taking a bite out of his electability argument MORE (D-Mass.), the other top progressive in the Democratic primary who has overtaken him in the Real Clear Politics polling index.

Both candidates still trail former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden lead shrinks, Sanders and Warren close gap: poll Biden allies: Warren is taking a bite out of his electability argument Budowsky: Donald, Boris, Bibi — The right in retreat MORE in most national and statewide polls, though Biden's lead in several polls has become narrower.

Seeking to dismiss concerns over Sanders’s electability, his campaign noted Thursday that it has attracted 81,000 donations from counties that flipped from former President Obama in 2012 to President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump conversation with foreign leader part of complaint that led to standoff between intel chief, Congress: report Pelosi: Lewandowski should have been held in contempt 'right then and there' Trump to withdraw FEMA chief nominee: report MORE in 2016.

Sanders has cultivated a loyal grassroots following since his 2016 insurgent presidential bid against Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonQueer Marine veteran launches House bid after incumbent California Rep. Susan Davis announces retirement Poll: Trump neck and neck with top 2020 Democrats in Florida Former immigration judge fined, temporarily banned from federal service for promoting Clinton policies MORE, the eventual Democratic nominee that year, helping ensure he will have the runway to compete far into the party's 2020 nominating contest.