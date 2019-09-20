De Blasio drops out of 2020 race

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioPatagonia says to shut stores for a few hours during Global Climate Strike Nearly 60 US mayors pen op-ed backing Buttigieg's 2020 bid Gabbard drives coverage in push to qualify for October debate MORE exited the 2020 presidential race on Friday.

"I feel like I have contributed all I can to this primary election. It’s clearly not my time, so I’m going to end my presidential campaign, continue my work as mayor of New York City, and I'm going to keep speaking up for working people," de Blasio said in an interview on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

Breaking: Bill de Blasio announces he is ending his presidential campaign pic.twitter.com/vL8GcX3xV5 — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) September 20, 2019

De Blasio urged the Democratic Party to focus on the needs of the working class in an NBC News op-ed released shortly after his announcement on Friday, warning that if the party did not, President Trump Donald John TrumpMarine unit in Florida reportedly pushing to hold annual ball at Trump property Giuliani clashes with CNN's Cuomo, calls him a 'sellout' and the 'enemy' Giuliani says 'of course' he asked Ukraine to look into Biden seconds after denying it MORE would win reelection in 2020.

"Yes, Donald Trump lies to working people, but he at least pretends to talk to them," de Blasio wrote. "That may be enough for him to win, if we do not constantly make it clear that the Democrats are the party of everyday Americans in rural counties and urban centers, the coasts and the heartland."

The New York City mayor jumped into the race in May, touting his progressive stances on health care and free kindergarten.

However, he failed to gain traction in the crowded Democratic primary despite his high profile as the mayor of New York City.

A Sienna College poll released earlier this week showed the mayor clocking in at less than 1 percent support in New York City and New York state.

Moreover, a RealClearPolitics average of polls had him at less than 1 percent.

De Blasio, who did not qualify for the September debates, hinted earlier this month that he would end his White House bid if he did not make the October debate stage.

“I wanted to get into the September debates, that wasn’t possible,” he said.

“I think the logical thing to say is, you know, I’m going to try to get into the October debates and if I can then I think that’s a good reason to keep going forward, and if I can’t I think it’s really tough to conceive of continuing. So that’s the way I’m looking at it right now."

Trump reacted to news of de Blasio's exit from the race on Twitter on Friday.

Oh no, really big political news, perhaps the biggest story in years! Part time Mayor of New York City, @BilldeBlasio, who was polling at a solid ZERO but had tremendous room for growth, has shocking dropped out of the Presidential race. NYC is devastated, he’s coming home! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2019

Updated at 8:15 a.m.