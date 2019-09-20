Markey fundraises ahead of Kennedy primary challenge

Sen. Ed Markey Edward (Ed) John MarkeySanders defends job losses from ending use of fossil fuels The Hill's Morning Report - Pompeo condemns Iran for 'act of war' while Trump moves with caution Defense bill talks set to start amid wall fight MORE's (D-Mass.) campaign released a fundraising email on Friday ahead of Rep. Joe Kennedy Joseph (Joe) Patrick KennedyPanel: Why is Joe Kennedy running for Senate? The Hill's Morning Report - Pompeo condemns Iran for 'act of war' while Trump moves with caution Kennedy to challenge Markey in Senate primary MORE III's (D-Mass.) announcement that he will launch a primary challenge against the senator on Saturday.

"It’s official: Joe Kennedy III will challenge Ed Markey in the primary," the fundraising email noted.

"Ed has never backed down from fights that define our times," it added, before asking for a $27 donation.

The campaign said in the email that they set a fundraising goal of $50,000 ahead of the next Federal Election Committee deadline at the end of the month.

The incumbent senator's team highlighted his record on climate change, including his work on the Green New Deal, gun legislation and health care.

He also touted his ties to progressive firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezProgressives push for changes to Pelosi drug pricing plan Sanders defends job losses from ending use of fossil fuels Trump spokeswoman: Health care will be 'big' selling point for union workers MORE (D-N.Y.) and fellow Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOvernight Health Care — Presented by Partnership for America's Health Care Future — Pelosi unveils signature plan to lower drug prices | Trump says it's 'great to see' plan | Progressives pushing for changes Buttigieg calls Warren 'evasive' on Medicare for all Sanders hits 1 million donors MORE (D) in the email.

A source confirmed to The Hill earlier this week that Kennedy, who is the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, will announce his run on Saturday.

While Kennedy has been seen as a rising Democratic star, a number of young progressive insurgents have declined to throw their support behind him.

Ocasio-Cortez touted her support for Markey on Twitter last week, calling him a "progressive champion," while Warren has endorsed Markey, despite having a close relationship with Kennedy.

Meanwhile, Reps. Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibOmar says she hopes Netanyahu not reelected Bill Maher, Michael Moore spar over Democrats' strategy for 2020 Young insurgents aren't rushing to Kennedy's side in Markey fight MORE (Mich.), Seth Moulton Seth MoultonYoung insurgents aren't rushing to Kennedy's side in Markey fight Wall Street ends volatile month in major test for Trump The Hill's Morning Report — Hurricane headed for Florida changes Trump's travel plans MORE (Mass.) and Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellDemocrats press Nadler to hold Lewandowski in contempt Young insurgents aren't rushing to Kennedy's side in Markey fight The Hill's Campaign Report: Democrats clash over future of party in heated debate MORE (Calif.) have said they are staying out of the race, while Rep. Ro Khanna Rohit (Ro) KhannaOvernight Health Care — Presented by Partnership for America's Health Care Future — Pelosi unveils signature plan to lower drug prices | Trump says it's 'great to see' plan | Progressives pushing for changes Progressives push for changes to Pelosi drug pricing plan Khanna calls out progressives who haven't endorsed Lipinski challenger MORE (D-Calif.) has thrown his support behind Markey.