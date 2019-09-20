Republicans to hand out 'baseball cards' mocking Gary Peters in Michigan

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), the Senate GOP's campaign arm, will hand out “baseball cards” mocking Sen. Gary Peters Gary Charles PetersElection security funds passed by Senate seen as welcome first step Democrats introduce bill to block taxpayer-funded spending at Trump properties Hillicon Valley: Google to promote original reporting | Senators demand answers from Amazon on worker treatment | Lawmakers weigh response to ransomware attacks MORE (D-Mich.) at this weekend’s Republican Leadership Conference in Mackinac, Mich.

The NRSC said in a statement that the cards will highlight how Peters “remains the most unknown senator in the country because he has failed to stand up for the principles and priorities of Michigan voters.”

There will be five cards, all of which intentionally give Peters an incorrect first name, including "Jerry Peters, aka The Invisible Man," "Larry Peters, aka Motorcycle Guy," "Barry Peters, aka Socialist's BFF," "Terry Peters, aka K-Street's Favorite Hypocrite," and "Harry Peters, aka He's Just There."

ADVERTISEMENT

The NRSC’s statement linked to a

of 600 likely Michigan voters which found that about 36 percent had not heard of him and a

Morning Consult poll

which found that 40 percent of respondents had no opinion of him.

"Michigan voters are encouraged to collect all five baseball cards to learn more about Peters' lack of accomplishments, hypocrisy, and associations with the most radical members of his party," said NRSC spokesman Nathan Brand in a statement.

The Hill has reached out to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and Peters's Senate campaign for comment.

Peters is up for reelection in 2020. The Cook Political Report has rated the race "likely Democratic."