Gillibrand relaunches PAC to elect women

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) on Friday relaunched her political action committee, which aims to elect Democratic women to public office.

"Our campaign was a fearless declaration that women’s rights are human rights, and they’re nonnegotiable. And with countless attacks on women’s rights across our country, I believe that now more than ever," Gillibrand said in an email to supporters of her former presidential campaign.



"That’s why I’m relaunching my Off The Sidelines PAC with a pledge to raise $1 million to elect women this cycle," she added.

Gillibrand also tweeted about the relaunch Friday.

"For as long as I've been in public service, I've been driven by the belief that we need more women at the decision-making table in our country," she wrote. "Women still make up less than a quarter of Congress, women of color even a smaller share. We have some work to do."

For as long as I've been in public service, I've been driven by the belief that we need more women at the decision-making table in our country.



Women still make up less than a quarter of Congress, women of color even a smaller share.



We have some work to do. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) September 20, 2019

Gillibrand dropped out of the 2020 Democratic presidential race last month after failing to gain traction in the polls. She centered her campaign around issues pertaining to women's rights.

Since exiting the race, she has pledged to raise and invest “at least $1 million” to elect female candidates in 2020. Gillibrand's supporter email said she first founded Off the Sidelines eight years ago due to her belief that "if more women had a seat at the decision-making table, the outcomes for all Americans would be better."