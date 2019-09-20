Liberal super PAC launches browser extension replacing 'Mitch McConnell' with 'Moscow Mitch'

A liberal super PAC has launched a Google Chrome browser extension that replaces "Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellPatagonia says to shut stores for a few hours during Global Climate Strike Overnight Health Care — Presented by Partnership for America's Health Care Future — Pelosi unveils signature plan to lower drug prices | Trump says it's 'great to see' plan | Progressives pushing for changes On The Money: House votes to avert shutdown, fund government through November | Judge blocks California law requiring Trump tax returns | Senate panel approves three spending bills MORE” With “Moscow Mitch.”

The extension, offered by American Bridge 21st Century, replaces the Senate majority leader's name with "Moscow Mitch" in users' Goole Chrome browsers.

A statement from the group said that the extension with "help expose" the Kentucky Republican as "a puppet for the Russian government."

“Moscow Mitch McConnell continues to put our country at risk to foreign meddling by blocking critical legislation to improve the security and integrity of our elections,” American Bridge spokesman Zach Hudson said.

"While we know this nickname hurts Mitch McConnell’s feelings, the American people deserve to see McConnell for who he really is: a stooge doing Vladmir Putin’s dirty work. This extension will help do that,” he added.

"The more liberal special interest groups attack Mitch McConnell, the stronger he becomes," said Jesse Hunt, a spokesman for the National Republican Senatorial Committee. "His standing in the way of Democrats’ socialist agenda sure has made this bunch obsessed him."

This is not the first time browser extensions have been used to mock political figures.

Conservative website the Independent Journal Review in 2015 launched a Google Chrome extension that replaced "Jeb Bush" and "Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioTrump faces difficult balancing act with reelection campaign Republicans wary of US action on Iran California poll: Biden, Sanders lead Democratic field; Harris takes fifth MORE" with "Florida Man." There is also an extension that replaces the name "Trump" with "Drumpf."

McConnell's political opponents began to call him "Moscow Mitch" after he refused to give a vote to election security legislation.

He now backs giving $250 million to states for election security, with his staff pushing back on characterizing the move as a flip-flop.

McConnell has denounced the "Moscow Mitch" nickname given to him by political opponents as an an “over-the-top” effort to “smear” him.