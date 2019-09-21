New York Post hits de Blasio with front-page 'obituary' for 2020 campaign

The New York Post torched New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioUber sues New York City to void 'cruising cap' limit The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump pushes back over whistleblower controversy The Hill's Campaign Report: De Blasio drops out | Warren gains support from black voters | Sanders retools campaign team | Warning signs for Tillis in NC MORE (D) on Saturday's cover with an image depicting an "obituary" for the mayor's now-ended presidential campaign.

The right-leaning newspaper's front page declared that de Blasio's campaign had "died" due to "ego-induced psychosis," adding that the campaign had been "in rigor mortis for some time."

“In lieu of flowers, de Blasio asks for donations to his slush fund," the mock obituary read, adding: "It died doing what it loved best: Being as far away from New York City as possible."

Tomorrow’s cover: Here lies Bill de Blasio's failed presidential campaign https://t.co/EGGmZyTSmW pic.twitter.com/Cf3i25N6Xd — New York Post (@nypost) September 20, 2019

The newspaper previously mocked de Blasio in May after he announced he would run for president, with the Post depicting a crowd of people laughing at the announcement.

Today's cover: Bill de Blasio officially launches 2020 presidential campaign pic.twitter.com/g973kWfGJ3 — New York Post (@nypost) May 16, 2019

De Blasio was regularly criticized for failing to gain traction in national polls, and failed to qualify for the most recent Democratic debate in Houston, Texas.

He announced the end of his campaign Friday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," declaring that he had "contributed all [he] can" to the Democratic primary.

“I feel like I’ve contributed all I can to this primary election and it’s clearly not my time so I’m going to end my presidential campaign,” he said on the program.

De Blasio is currently serving his second term in New York, which is slated to end in 2022.